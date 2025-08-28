Sound Group Inc. Reports First Half Of 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
| December
31,
2024
| June
30,
2025
| June
30,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|441,858
|504,877
|70,478
|Restricted cash
|11,305
|6,251
|873
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,082
|973
|136
|Prepayments and other current assets
|35,106
|36,196
|5,053
|Total current assets
|489,351
|548,297
|76,540
|Non-current assets
|Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net
|16,491
|13,237
|1,848
|Intangible assets, net
|1,176
|1,192
|166
|Right-of-use assets, net
|12,692
|26,238
|3,663
|Other non-current assets
|1,730
|2,476
|346
|Total non-current assets
|32,089
|43,143
|6,023
|TOTAL ASSETS
|521,440
|591,440
|82,563
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|39,379
|57,733
|8,059
|Deferred revenue
|30,960
|31,599
|4,411
|Salary and welfare payable
|131,186
|131,106
|18,302
|Taxes payable
|7,267
|9,265
|1,293
|Short-term loans
|7,188
|-
|-
|Lease liabilities due within one year
|8,240
|14,826
|2,070
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|78,491
|60,091
|8,390
|Total current liabilities
|302,711
|304,620
|42,525
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|4,424
|13,034
|1,819
|Total non-current liabilities
|4,424
|13,034
|1,819
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|307,135
|317,654
|44,344
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
| December
31,
2024
| June
30,
2025
| June
30,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 1,268,785,000 shares authorized, 838,962,260 shares issued and 755,676,810 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 1,268,785,000 shares authorized, 838,962,260 shares issued and 669,947,010 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025).
|557
|557
|78
|Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 231,215,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively).
|168
|168
|23
|Treasury stock
|(10,182
|)
|(18,996
|)
|(2,652
|)
|Additional paid in capital
|2,703,147
|2,705,580
|377,684
|Statutory reserves
|2,605
|2,605
|364
|Accumulated deficit
|(2,490,809
|)
|(2,428,761
|)
|(339,042
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|29,803
|36,562
|5,104
|TOTAL SOGP's shareholders' equity
|235,289
|297,715
|41,559
|Non-controlling interests
|(20,984
|)
|(23,929
|)
|(3,340
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|214,305
|273,786
|38,219
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|521,440
|591,440
|82,563
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|Six Months Ended
| June
30,
2024
| December
31,
2024
| June
30,
2025
| June
30,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net revenues
|Audio entertainment revenues
|918,047
|1,100,551
|1,341,392
|187,251
|AI, podcast, advertising and other revenues
|5,932
|7,276
|16,282
|2,273
|Total net revenues
|923,979
|1,107,827
|1,357,674
|189,524
|Cost of revenues (1)
|(677,641
|)
|(797,307
|)
|(965,618
|)
|(134,795
|)
|Gross profit
|246,338
|310,520
|392,056
|54,729
|Operating expenses (1)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(123,192
|)
|(184,089
|)
|(153,390
|)
|(21,412
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(44,524
|)
|(62,063
|)
|(54,119
|)
|(7,555
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(122,901
|)
|(109,792
|)
|(121,390
|)
|(16,945
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(290,617
|)
|(355,944
|)
|(328,899
|)
|(45,912
|)
|Operating (loss)/income
|(44,279
|)
|(45,424
|)
|63,157
|8,817
|Interest expenses
|(198
|)
|(218
|)
|(28
|)
|(4
|)
|Foreign exchange (losses)/income
|(1,774
|)
|(2,435
|)
|573
|80
|Interest income and investment income
|4,802
|5,240
|3,519
|491
|Government grants
|1,116
|1,032
|2,175
|304
|Others, net
|5,100
|(677
|)
|(653
|)
|(91
|)
|(Loss)/income before income taxes
|(35,233
|)
|(42,482
|)
|68,743
|9,597
|Income tax expenses
|(1,247
|)
|(2,014
|)
|(1,158
|)
|(162
|)
|Net (loss)/income
|(36,480
|)
|(44,496
|)
|67,585
|9,435
|Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interests shareholders
|5,493
|5,903
|2,957
|413
|Net (loss)/income attributable to Sound Group Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|(30,987
|)
|(38,593
|)
|70,542
|9,848
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|Six Months Ended
| June
30,
2024
| December
31,
2024
| June
30,
2025
| June
30,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net (loss)/income
|(36,480
|)
|(44,496
|)
|67,585
|9,435
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(2,092
|)
|13,846
|6,771
|945
|Total comprehensive (loss)/income
|(38,572
|)
|(30,650
|)
|74,356
|10,380
|Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders
|5,535
|5,987
|2,945
|411
|Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to Sound Group Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|(33,037
|)
|(24,663
|)
|77,301
|10,791
|Net (loss)/income attributable to Sound Group Inc.'s ordinary shareholders per share
|-Basic
|(0.03
|)
|(0.04
|)
|0.07
|0.01
|-Diluted
|(0.03
|)
|(0.04
|)
|0.07
|0.01
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|-Basic
|1,026,439,711
|1,026,725,421
|1,027,216,172
|1,027,216,172
|-Diluted
|1,026,439,711
|1,026,725,421
|1,027,216,172
|1,027,216,172
|Net (loss)/income attributable to Sound Group Inc.'s ordinary shareholders per ADS
|-Basic
|(6.04
|)
|(7.52
|)
|13.73
|1.92
|-Diluted
|(6.04
|)
|(7.52
|)
|13.73
|1.92
|Weighted average number of ADS
|-Basic
|5,132,199
|5,133,627
|5,136,081
|5,136,081
|-Diluted
|5,132,199
|5,133,627
|5,136,081
|5,136,081
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
|Six Months Ended
| June
30,
2024
| December
31,
2024
| June
30,
2025
| June
30,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Cost of revenues
|1,405
|383
|237
|33
|Selling and marketing expenses
|950
|44
|59
|8
|General and administrative expenses
|3,137
|2,565
|236
|33
|Research and development expenses
|3,855
|1,811
|2,247
|314
|Total
|9,347
|4,803
|2,779
|388
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)
|Six Months Ended
| June
30,
2024
| December
31,
2024
| June
30,
2025
| June
30,
2025
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Gross profit
|246,338
|310,520
|392,056
|54,729
|Share-based compensation expenses
|1,405
|383
|237
|33
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|247,743
|310,903
|392,293
|54,762
|Operating (loss)/income
|(44,279
|)
|(45,424
|)
|63,157
|8,817
|Share-based compensation expenses
|9,347
|4,803
|2,779
|388
|Non-GAAP operating (loss)/income
|(34,932
|)
|(40,621
|)
|65,936
|9,205
|Net (loss)/income
|(36,480
|)
|(44,496
|)
|67,585
|9,435
|Share-based compensation expenses
|9,347
|4,803
|2,779
|388
|Non-GAAP net (loss)/income
|(27,133
|)
|(39,693
|)
|70,364
|9,823
|Net (loss)/income attributable to Sound Group Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|(30,987
|)
|(38,593
|)
|70,542
|9,848
|Share-based compensation expenses
|9,347
|4,803
|2,779
|388
|Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to Sound Group Inc.'s ordinary shareholders
|(21,640
|)
|(33,790
|)
|73,321
|10,236
|Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to Sound Group Inc.'s ordinary shareholders per share
|-Basic
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|0.07
|0.01
|-Diluted
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|0.07
|0.01
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|-Basic
|1,026,439,711
|1,026,725,421
|1,027,216,172
|1,027,216,172
|-Diluted
|1,026,439,711
|1,026,725,421
|1,027,216,172
|1,027,216,172
|Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to Sound Group Inc.'s ordinary shareholders per ADS
|-Basic
|(4.22
|)
|(6.58
|)
|14.28
|1.99
|-Diluted
|(4.22
|)
|(6.58
|)
|14.28
|1.99
|Weighted average number of ADS
|-Basic
|5,132,199
|5,133,627
|5,136,081
|5,136,081
|-Diluted
|5,132,199
|5,133,627
|5,136,081
|5,136,081
