Nova Lux DR Unveils Five Premier Wellness Residences In The Dominican Republic Focused On Investment And Luxury Living

Sunset by the Sea in Cabarete features oceanfront villas with 3–4 bedrooms, rooftop terraces, private pools, and walkable access to equestrian stables and pristine beaches.

In vibrant Punta Cana, Naviva offers modern 1–2 bedroom residences inspired by biophilic architecture.

Silver Beach, located in the laid-back coastal town of Las Terrenas, delivers a turnkey beachfront experience with fully furnished 1–2 bedroom apartments.

The Wave, nestled along Encuentro Beach in Cabarete, is perfect for active buyers seeking surf, sunshine, and serenity.

Paraiso in Sosua, Sustainable Villas redefines Caribbean living with eco-conscious design, private sanctuaries, and wellness-focused amenities.

Curated for Intentional Living, Inspired Design, and Global Investment Strategy

- Kathy Colon, Founder & CEO of Nova Lux DR PropertiesNEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nova Lux DR Properties is proud to introduce a curated portfolio of four exclusive wellness-focused residences across the Dominican Republic, each bearing the Nova Lux Wellness Seal of Distinction. Representing the future of luxury real estate, these boutique properties are designed for buyers seeking elevated living rooted in well-being, cultural reverence, and smart investment principles.The Nova Lux Wellness Seal of Distinction is a new benchmark for modern luxury living. Rooted in biophilic design, emotional wellness, and aging-in-place standards, the seal signifies properties that have been thoroughly vetted for their integration of nature, restorative design, and lifestyle-enhancing features. This proprietary certification allows buyers to identify residences that prioritize vitality, beauty, and long-term livability.“There's a meaningful shift happening in real estate,” says Kathy Colon, Founder of Nova Lux DR Properties.“Buyers are seeking spaces that support their physical health, emotional clarity, financial future, and focus on luxury living with beautiful views. The Dominican Republic offers a rare alignment of natural beauty, wellness infrastructure, and investment incentives that make it one of the most exciting markets in the world right now.”The Nova Lux Wellness CollectionNova Lux DR Properties presents a curated selection of four boutique wellness residences, each embodying intentional design, immersive nature, and a strong sense of place. These properties span the Dominican Republic's most sought-after destinations, offering distinct environments for every lifestyle.Sunset by the Sea in Cabarete features oceanfront villas with 3–4 bedrooms, rooftop terraces, private pools, and walkable access to equestrian stables and pristine beaches. These residences are designed for those seeking tranquility and nature-infused luxury on the North Coast, with prices ranging from $550,000 to $875,000 USD.In vibrant Punta Cana, Naviva offers modern 1–2 bedroom residences inspired by biophilic architecture. Each unit is designed with flow and function in mind, complemented by rooftop infinity pools, spa facilities, and a fully integrated wellness center. Prices start at $192,000 USD, making it a compelling choice for buyers entering the luxury wellness market.Silver Beach, located in the laid-back coastal town of Las Terrenas, delivers a turnkey beachfront experience with fully furnished 1–2 bedroom apartments. These units feature private jacuzzis, exclusive beach club access, and ecological pathways that allow residents to connect deeply with the surrounding natural beauty. Prices start at $249,000 USD. (las-terrenas )The Wave, nestled along Encuentro Beach in Cabarete, is perfect for active buyers seeking surf, sunshine, and serenity. These contemporary 2-bedroom residences overlook the iconic surf break and are thoughtfully designed for wellness-focused, outdoor-loving lifestyles. Prices begin at $341,000 USD. (the-wave )Paraiso in Sosua, Sustainable Villas redefines Caribbean living with eco-conscious design, private sanctuaries, and wellness-focused amenities. Surrounded by lush green spaces and yoga decks, these villas offer a unique blend of sustainability and luxury, starting at just $354,000. (el-paraiso-villa-2a )Dominican Republic Offers Wellness-Integrated DevelopmentThe Dominican Republic is at the forefront of sustainable, wellness-integrated development. Known for its year-round tropical climate, white-sand beaches, and strong tourism growth, the country is now gaining global attention for its real estate innovation.Key advantages include:- No annual property taxes for qualifying projects under the CONFOTUR law- No land transfer tax for eligible foreign buyers- Up to 15 years of tax exemptions for qualifying investors- A resilient, tourism-backed economy, with over 11 million visitors in 2024The Wellness Wealth AdvantageAs investors plan for the 2025–2026 tax cycle, many are looking beyond traditional markets to jurisdictions that align with both personal values and portfolio strategy. At Nova Lux, buyers benefit from personalized guidance through cross-border investment considerations, including:- Bonus depreciation opportunities (U.S.)- CONFOTUR exemptions (Dominican Republic)- Short-term rental structuring and Airbnb market positioning- Architecture and furnishing tailored for premium vacation and retreat rentals“Instead of chasing the next trendy location, we're helping buyers invest with clarity and purpose,” says Colon.“We offer a curated selection of vetting properties with a wellness-aligned real estate strategy. One that supports multi-generational health and wealth.”About Nova Lux DR PropertiesNova Lux DR Properties specializes in high-return, design-forward villas and condos across the Dominican Republic, providing concierge-level support and bespoke services including interior styling, Feng Shui consulting, and investment strategy. For private showings, investment consultations, or additional information, please visit or follow @novaluxdrproperties on Instagram.En Español: Nova Lux Presenta Cuatro Residencias de Bienestar de Primer Nivel en la República Dominicana. Nova Lux se complace en presentar una selección curada de propiedades de lujo enfocadas en el bienestar, cada una con el prestigioso Sello de Distinción Wellness Nova Lux. Diseñadas para compradores que buscan un estilo de vida de equilibrio, serenidad y elegancia costera, estas cuatro residencias reflejan la filosofía Nova Lux de Sacred + Luxe, combinando diseño de clase mundial, comodidades de bienestar y alto potencial de inversión.Propiedades Destacadas:1. Sunset by the Sea – CabareteDestacados: Villas frente al mar con 2–4 habitaciones, piscinas privadas, terrazas en la azotea y proximidad a establos ecuestres.Precio: $550,000–$875,000 USDsunset-by-the-sea-single-story2. Naviva – Punta CanaDestacados: Residencias modernas de 1–2 habitaciones con diseño biofílico, piscina infinita en la azotea, spa y centro de bienestar.Precio: Desde $192,000 USDnaviva-punta-cana3. Silver Beach – Las TerrenasDestacados: Apartamentos frente al mar totalmente amueblados de 1–2 habitaciones con jacuzzis, acceso a club de playa y senderos ecológicos.Precio: Desde $249,000 USDlas-terrenas4. The Wave – Encuentro Beach, CabareteDestacados: Residencias contemporáneas de 2–3 habitaciones con vistas a la famosa playa de surf, diseñadas para estilos de vida activos y enfocados en el bienestar.Precio: Desde $341,000 USDthe-wave5. Paraiso-SosuaDestacados: Sustainable Villas redefine la vida caribeña con un diseño eco-consciente, santuarios privados y comodidades enfocadas en el bienestar. Rodeadas de exuberantes áreas verdes y terrazas de yoga, estas villas ofrecen una fusión única de sostenibilidad y lujo. Precio: Desde $354,000.el-paraiso-villa-2aExperiencia y Respaldo del DesarrolladorCon más de 30 años de experiencia, el equipo de desarrollo de Nova Lux asegura excelencia llave en mano. Cada propiedad puede personalizarse con modificaciones arquitectónicas, diseño interior y mobiliario curado. Además, oficinas legales establecidas con más de 30 años de experiencia garantizan transacciones seguras y asesoría integral para compradores internacionales.Vive el Estilo de Vida Nova LuxDesde mañanas ecuestres al amanecer hasta vistas al océano al atardecer, estas propiedades ofrecen bienestar integral, lujo y seguridad de inversión - una oportunidad única para compradores exigentes.

The Wave Condos in Playa Enquentro

