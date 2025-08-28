403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WHO Chief Sounds Alarm: Over 15,800 Gaza Patients Must Be Evacuated
(MENAFN) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that more than 15,800 critically ill patients in Gaza urgently require medical evacuation amid escalating Israeli attacks and severe shortages.
In a post on the social media platform X, Tedros detailed ongoing evacuation efforts, saying, "This morning, WHO evacuated 18 child and 1 adult patient from Gaza to Jordan, along with 62 companions. Since October 2023, WHO has supported medical evacuations for over 7600 patients, including 5300 child patients."
He emphasized the growing crisis, stating, "Still, more than 15,800 critical patients need urgent specialized care that they cannot receive in Gaza."
Tedros urged additional countries to open their doors to Gazan patients needing emergency treatment and called for the reopening of medical evacuation routes to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. "The best medicine is peace," he stressed.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza, leaving the region devastated and facing famine conditions.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel is also confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its military campaign in the enclave.
In a post on the social media platform X, Tedros detailed ongoing evacuation efforts, saying, "This morning, WHO evacuated 18 child and 1 adult patient from Gaza to Jordan, along with 62 companions. Since October 2023, WHO has supported medical evacuations for over 7600 patients, including 5300 child patients."
He emphasized the growing crisis, stating, "Still, more than 15,800 critical patients need urgent specialized care that they cannot receive in Gaza."
Tedros urged additional countries to open their doors to Gazan patients needing emergency treatment and called for the reopening of medical evacuation routes to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. "The best medicine is peace," he stressed.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza, leaving the region devastated and facing famine conditions.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel is also confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its military campaign in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment