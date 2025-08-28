403
Global buyers fuel UAE waterfront real estate boom as expats drive 40% of demand
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates - August 28, 2025
Waterfront living has always commanded a premium in the UAE, but the next wave of development is being shaped by a new set of priorities. Today’s residents and investors are no longer satisfied with properties that offer only views and prestige; they are seeking sustainability, integrated amenities, and communities that support a higher quality of life.
Across the Emirates, large-scale coastal projects are setting this new standard. By combining residential units with retail, schools, healthcare, hospitality, and entertainment, developers are creating “cities within cities” that cater to families, professionals, and international investors alike. Sustainability has become a defining principle, with generous allocations for green spaces and environmentally responsible design at the forefront.
According to Farid Jamal, General Manager of AJMAL MAKAN, momentum is being driven by the UAE’s evolving market landscape. As demand for high-quality coastal living continues to outpace available supply, new destinations are emerging that expand the map of premium waterfront experiences. These projects are distinguishing themselves not just through design, but through liveability, connectivity, and the promise of enduring long-term value.
Sharjah’s Dh25bn AJMAL MAKAN CITY illustrates this evolution. As the Emirate’s first and largest integrated waterfront community, it dedicates 60% of its land to beaches, parks, and gardens, while also introducing mobility solutions such as trams and water taxis.
By combining sustainability with scale and offering freehold ownership to all nationalities, it demonstrates how coastal developments can align global aspirations with local vision. Investor showcases have already drawn interest from across the GCC, South Asia, Russia, China, and Europe, generating strong and diverse engagement.
The city also reflects shifting lifestyle and investment preferences. From island living and community-focused design to opportunities for rental income and long-term value growth, AJMAL MAKAN CITY appeals to a broad spectrum of buyers including GCC nationals, UAE residents, Indian investors, and European families. Expatriates collectively represent around 40% of expressions of interest, underscoring the project’s international appeal.
This success highlights a broader truth: mixed-use waterfront communities are among the UAE’s most resilient and strategically important real estate plays. By uniting sustainability, quality of life, and investment viability, they are setting benchmarks that will define the next generation of development — reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in creating future-ready destinations.
Comment by Farid Jamal, General Manager of AJMAL MAKAN
