Critical Minerals Africa Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Veronica Smith To Speak At African Mining Week (AMW 2025)

Veronica Bolton Smith, CEO of the Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG), has been confirmed as a speaker at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW), Africa's premier gathering for mining stakeholders, taking place in Cape Town from October 1–3, 2025.

Smith will join the Women Pioneering Leadership in Africa's Mining Industry panel, where she is expected to highlight Africa's pivotal role in the global energy transition. Boasting 30% of the world's reserves of critical minerals such as cobalt, lithium, copper, rare earths and graphite, Africa plays a crucial role in the ongoing transition to clean energy technologies.

CMAG is fostering deeper cooperation between Africa and global stakeholders to unlock the continent's critical minerals potential amidst an anticipated 12% increase in sub-Saharan Africa's GDP by 2050, on the back of increased commodity revenues. Recent market performance underscores this potential. Driven by increased cooperation with global investors, Zimbabwe – Africa's top lithium producer – recorded a 30% increase in lithium exports ( ) in the first half of 2025, shipping 586,197 metric tons of spodumene concentrate compared to 451,824 metric tons during the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, Zambia boosted copper production ( ) by 29.9% in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024, as the country enhances global partnerships to achieve a 2031 production increase target of 3 million tons per annum. The increase followed a 4% rise in GDP in 2024, largely fueled by copper exports.

Amidst several milestones across Africa's critical mineral jurisdictions, Smith is also expected to emphasize the transformative role of women leaders in strengthening Africa's supply chains, advancing local beneficiation and championing sustainable and inclusive mineral development. Industry trailblazers such as Khadidja Hassane Abdoulaye, Secretary of State for Petroleum, Mines and Geology, Chad, Emma Townshend, Executive: Corporate Affairs, Implats, Marna Cloete, President and CFO, Ivanhoe Mines and many more exemplify how female leadership is reshaping Africa's mining landscape.

By spotlighting women's leadership, skills development and STEM participation, AMW 2025 will provide a key platform for Smith to outline how inclusivity and innovation can enhance Africa's critical minerals sector while positioning the continent as a global supplier of choice.

