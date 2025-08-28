Major Road Maintenance Project In Northern Region Launched

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Public Works and Housing has announced the start of a comprehensive maintenance project for three key roads in the northern region, with a total estimated cost of JD 1.4 million.The project covers critical sections of the Zarqa–Mafraq Road in its first phase, to be followed by upgrades to the Amman–Irbid Road and the Safawi–Iraqi Border Road, all of which serve as vital routes for local and regional connectivity.According to the ministry, the works will include removing and replacing deteriorated asphalt layers in line with international standards, repairing hazardous subsidence areas, applying new road markings and safety signage, and carrying out structural reinforcements to enhance pavement durability and traffic safety.The initiative is part of the ministry's long-term strategy to maintain and modernize road infrastructure, described as a lifeline for economic and social development.Well-maintained roads, it said, not only facilitate safer and smoother transportation but also boost domestic and international trade, reduce future maintenance costs, and minimize traffic accidents.Regular updates on the progress of the works will be provided via the ministry's official website and social media platforms to keep the public informed.