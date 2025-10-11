No Women Journalists At Afghan FM Muttaqi's Presser Sparks Political Firestorm, MEA Says 'No Involvement'

A fresh political storm erupted after the absence of women journalists at a press conference addressed by Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi on Friday triggered outrage across India's political and media circles. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that it had“no involvement” in the event, which was organised by the Afghan embassy.

MEA Distances Itself From the Controversy

The press interaction, held at the Afghan embassy, saw access restricted to a small group of reporters - none of whom were women. The exclusion drew immediate criticism, given the Taliban's track record of curbing women's rights in Afghanistan.

Responding to the controversy, the MEA released a brief statement distancing itself from the episode.

“MEA had no involvement in the press interaction held yesterday by the Afghan FM in Delhi,” the ministry said.

Sources familiar with the matter said the decision to invite only select journalists was taken by Taliban officials accompanying Muttaqi. The Indian side, they added, had suggested that women journalists should be part of the invite list - a recommendation reportedly ignored by the Afghan delegation.

Opposition Slams Modi Government: 'An Insult to India's Women'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra voiced her view amid the political backlash, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allowing an“insult” to India's women journalists.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, please clarify your position on the removal of female journalists from the press conference of the representative of the Taliban on his visit to India,” she posted on X.

She went on to question the government's commitment to women's rights, saying,

“If your recognition of women's rights isn't just convenient posturing from one election to the other, how has this insult to some of India's most competent women been allowed in our country, a country whose women are its backbone and its pride.”

Former Home Minister P Chidambaram expressed shock at the exclusion and called for solidarity among the press corps.

“I am shocked that women journalists were excluded from the press conference addressed by Mr Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan,” he wrote.“In my personal view, the men journalists should have walked out when they found that their women colleagues were excluded (or not invited).”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram criticised what he described as India's“acquiescence” to Taliban norms.

“I understand the geopolitical compulsions that force us to engage with the Taliban, but to accede to their discriminatory and plain primitive mores is outright ridiculous. It's very disappointing to note the conduct of the @MEAIndia and @DrSJaishankar in excluding women journalists from the press briefing of the Taliban Minister,” he posted.

'Who Are They to Dictate Terms on Indian Soil?'

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also lashed out, questioning how the Taliban could dictate terms in India.

“Is it true that women journalists were not invited to the press conference of Afghanistan's Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, as dictated by him? Who are they to dictate terms to our nation, that too on our own soil, and impose their discriminatory agenda against women?” she wrote.“Shame on @narendramodi and @DrSJaishankar for allowing this to happen.”

Muttaqi Defends Taliban's Record

During the same interaction, Muttaqi sidestepped a question on the plight of Afghan women, instead urging respect for Afghanistan's“customs, laws and principles.”

“Every country has its own customs, laws and principles, and there should be respect for them,” he said.

The Taliban minister claimed the situation in Afghanistan had improved since the group seized power in August 2021.

“In these four years, there have been no such losses. Laws are in force and everyone has their rights. Those who are engaging in propaganda are making a mistake,” Muttaqi said.“If people were not happy with the system and the laws, why has peace returned?”

A Diplomatic Tightrope

The episode has once again placed India in a diplomatic bind - balancing pragmatic engagement with Afghanistan's Taliban government while adhering to democratic and gender equality principles at home.

While the MEA has firmly denied any role in the exclusion of women journalists, opposition leaders continue to demand accountability from the Modi government.