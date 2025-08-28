Defense Forces Strike Kuybyshev And Afipsky Oil Refineries In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (callsign“Madyar”).

According to the Commander, the Russian oil refining industry lost another 4.7% of its capacity that night, bringing total losses over the past two weeks to 21%.

The 14th Regiment of Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces, struck the Kuybyshev refinery in the Samara region, which produced 7 million tons of oil annually, accounting for 2.5% of total output. The Afipsky refinery in the Krasnodar territory was hit by the 14th Regiment together with special forces of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. This refinery produced 6.25 million tons of oil annually, accounting for 2.2% of total output.

According to the Telegram channel Astra , residents initially reported an attack on the Novokuybyshev refinery in the Samara region, but it was later confirmed that the Kuybyshev refinery in Samara was targeted.

The governor of the Samara region stated that“the region suffered an attack by enemy UAVs. Air defense and emergency services are operating.”

He also reported that temporary restrictions were introduced at Samara airport for arrivals and departures, and“for citizens' safety, mobile internet services have been limited.”

Kuybyshev Railway reported that UAVs attacked the Kryazh railway station in the Samara region. As a result, 3 trains were canceled and 10 were delayed.

Authorities in the Krasnodar region confirmed the attack on the Afipsky refinery.

“In the village of Afipsky, Seversky district, debris caused a fire at one of the refinery's units. A 20-square-meter fire is being extinguished by 21 personnel and 8 pieces of equipment,” the report stated.

According to the BBC , the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have shot down 102 Ukrainian drones in regions including the Black and Azov Sea areas, Rostov, Samara, Voronezh, and Volgograd regions, and Krasnodar territory.

Despite the Russian military reporting the downing of two UAVs over the Volgograd region, its governor described the attack as massive and reported a fire at a locomotive depot.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 24, units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence and Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other Defense Forces components, carried out a fire strike on a Russian fuel and energy facility - the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara regio .

Photo from social media