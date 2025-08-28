General Staff Confirms Strikes On Two Refineries, Ammunition Depots, And Several Russian Logistics Facilities
On the night of August 28, Ukrainian Defense Forces units struck several critical Russian facilities.
In particular, units of the Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region. This refinery, whose main processed products are gasoline and diesel fuel, is involved in supplying the Russian army. Its annual processing volume is 6.25 million tons of oil.
A large-scale fire was recorded on the facility's territory.
Additionally, units of the Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems and Special Operations Forces conducted a strike on the Kuybyshev Oil Refinery in Russia's Samara region. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, solvents-more than 30 types of petroleum products in total.
Its annual processing capacity is 7 million tons of oil.
Explosions and a fire were recorded on the refinery's territory.Read also: Russia spreads fake news about tattoo checks at Polish-Ukrainian border
Furthermore, using the means of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, and the Security Service of Ukraine, in coordination with other Defense Forces units, strikes were carried out on ammunition depots and several logistics facilities used to supply the Russian Armed Forces.
These facilities are located both inside Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Detailed information on the consequences of the strikes is being clarified, the General Staff noted.Read also: Defense Forces strike Kuybyshev and Afipsky oil refineries in Russia
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 24, units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence and Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other Defense Forces units, struck a Russian fuel and energy infrastructure facility-the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara region .
Photo from social media
