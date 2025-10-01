Russian Command Conceals Scale Of Losses On Kherson Front Partisans
Partisans within Russia's 385th Air Assault Regiment said that, due to massive losses from FPV drones, artillery, and fighting on the islands, commanders have ordered that no more than ten killed soldiers be recorded.
The rest are listed as missing in action or wounded.Read also: Russia mobilizing people with heart and other serious illnesses – partisans
Soldiers who attempt to report the truth to higher command are severely punished. They are subjected to field courts, thrown into pits and kept there for weeks under the scorching sun, and those who speak out are publicly and brutally beaten.
Atesh called on all Russian servicemen not to tolerate the crimes of their commanders and to seek confidential assistance via their secure contact link.
