ASCO's“Garadagh” Dry Cargo Ship Undergoes Major Overhaul
The“Garadagh” dry cargo vessel operated by“Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company” CJSC (ASCO) has undergone a major overhaul.
Azernews reports, citing ASCO, the repair works were carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard. As part of the overhaul, the ship's main and auxiliary engines, various mechanical systems, pumps in the engine room, air compressors, coolers, separators, and radionavigation equipment were all repaired.
In addition, pipes on the main deck and in the engine room were replaced, and welding, automation, and electrical installation works were completed across the vessel's hull.
Both the underwater and above-water parts of the ship, as well as the main deck, superstructure, engine room, and cargo hold covers, were cleaned and repainted.
The crew's living quarters, service rooms, and sanitary facilities also received a full refurbishment.
After the repairs, the“Garadagh” successfully passed sea trials and has now been returned to active service.
