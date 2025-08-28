403
Kuwait's Facilitation Of UNSC Reforms Garners Widespread UN Members
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The facilitating effort led by the State of Kuwait to reform the UN Security Council was met by widespread praise by many UN members.
This came at the 89th plenary of the General Assembly of the 79th session, taking up item 122, entitled "Question of equitable representation and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other related matters".
Kuwait, through its Permanent Representative at the UN Headquarters in New York Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai, took part in the session held on Tuesday evening as one of the facilitators alongside Austria.
The two states presented a paper deemed as a framework unifying views on necessary UNSC reforms, which will be continued to be discussed further on.
The UNGA agreed to the consensus on the oral draft resolution, which called for continuous international discussions on the matter to prepare for future steps ahead of the UNGA's 80th session.
Several delegations, regional and political groups commended the facilitators' consensual approach including the L.69 Group, through Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which lauded Kuwait's wise leadership of the process through open discussions on issues of contest in the last nine months.
The African Group, through Sierra Leone, commended Kuwait and Ambassador Al-Banai's contributions to revive discussions on UNSC reforms especially regarding the "historical injustice" that prevented African representation in the council.
The session saw inputs from China, Pakistan, the Arab Group, and other bodies, which commended the talks aimed at closing the gap and bridging divergent views.
Kuwait, for its part, affirmed its intention to continue efforts to facilitate greater transparency within the UN.
The session concluded with the UNGA expressing gratitude to the facilitators and their efforts in this specific domain. (end)
