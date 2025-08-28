Next 15 Days Crucial, Follow Weather Advisories: Div Com Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg Thursday praised the people of Kashmir for their courage and cooperation in handling the recent flood situation. He also said that the next 10-15 days are crucial and appealed people to follow weather advisories in letter and spirit.

He said the water level in river Jehlum has receded and appealed to residents to follow advisories while noting that teams remain on“high alert.”

“I would like to congratulate the people for managing the situation with calm and resilience. All teams were monitoring closely, but it is the citizens' awareness and courage that have made a difference,” Garg said while addressing a press conference at his office chamber, according to the news agency KNO.

He stressed that the coming 10–15 days are crucial, urging residents to follow weather advisories and remain vigilant near the Jehlum and its tributaries.“The next 40 days are important as the monsoon continues. With public support, our teams can handle any challenge,” he added.

Meanwhile, Garg also appreciated the coordinated efforts of the Army, police, SDRF, NDRF, and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department, noting that over 150 vulnerable spots were closely monitored, with no breaches reported in the last 48 hours.

He said water levels at Ram Munshi Bagh and Sangam have receded, reflecting both effective departmental work and community awareness.

He also urged citizens to share suggestions for long-term flood preparedness.

The Divisional Commissioner reassured residents that the situation is under control and expressed confidence that continued cooperation will keep Kashmir safe during the monsoon season.