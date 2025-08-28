Mobile Connectivity Expected To Be Restored Fully In Next Few Hours: Govt
“We are witnessing extensive damage in Jammu due to recent weather patterns, which affected mobile networks. BSNL and Airtel teams have been working round the clock since the first day and both the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister are updated on the situation,” Divisional Commissioner Garg said, according to the news agency KNO.
He added that he personally spoke to the in-charge teams of BSNL and Airtel, who confirmed that restoration work is ongoing.“We are hopeful that full mobile connectivity will be restored in the next few hours,” the Div Com said.
Pertinently, the networks of Airtel, BSNL, and Jio experienced a snag on Tuesday, which was restored the following day, and now BSNL and Airtel have again developed technical issues.Read Also When Floods Knocked Out All Others, Jio Network Kept J&K Talking Phone Services Restored After 24-Hour Outage in J&K
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment