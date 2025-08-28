Mobile Connectivity Expected To Be Restored Fully In Next Few Hours: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg Thursday said that full mobile connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be restored within the next few hours.

“We are witnessing extensive damage in Jammu due to recent weather patterns, which affected mobile networks. BSNL and Airtel teams have been working round the clock since the first day and both the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister are updated on the situation,” Divisional Commissioner Garg said, according to the news agency KNO.

He added that he personally spoke to the in-charge teams of BSNL and Airtel, who confirmed that restoration work is ongoing.“We are hopeful that full mobile connectivity will be restored in the next few hours,” the Div Com said.

Pertinently, the networks of Airtel, BSNL, and Jio experienced a snag on Tuesday, which was restored the following day, and now BSNL and Airtel have again developed technical issues.

Read Also When Floods Knocked Out All Others, Jio Network Kept J&K Talking Phone Services Restored After 24-Hour Outage in J&K