Modern Intranets For Employee Communications Deliver A Better Digital Employee Experience To Drive Communication, Collaboration & Culture (Miami, FL, United States - Nov 18Th-20Th, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore how to enhance intranet capabilities for an integrated digital employee experience, strengthen engagement, and foster global alignment. Learn to optimize resources, adapt for hybrid workforces, leverage storytelling, and use AI for seamless communications. Network with experts and peers for valuable insights.

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modern Intranets for Employee Communications: Deliver a Better Digital Employee Experience to Drive Communication, Collaboration & Culture (Miami, FL, United States - Nov 18th - Nov 20th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join and you'll see live tours and real example intranet screenshots of intranets from a variety of organizations!

Learn how to evolve your intranet and benchmark your internal communications strategies to boost employee experience, facilitate a workplace culture of collaboration, and contribute meaningfully to your organization's strategic goals.

About This Modern Intranets for Employee Communications Event

Modern Intranets for Employee Communications is an in-person gathering for internal communications leaders, digital employee experience strategists, and storytellers from organizations of all kinds.

You'll have an opportunity to network with your professional peers, see real-life example intranets, and share best practices for optimizing your organization's digital home.



Deliver an integrated digital employee experience.

Build and manage an intranet on limited resources.

Drive higher employee engagement and adoption.

Align employees across the globe by establishing a single source of truth.

Adapt your communications channels for hybrid, remote, and deskless workforces.

Discover compelling story-based content that employees want to watch and share.

Create influencers to drive engagement in your intranet's content.

Leverage multi-channel storytelling across your intranet.

Increase employee productivity with no-code integrations and automation workflows.

Encourage employees to use company technology to engage one another. Utilize AI to enhance internal communications and streamline intranet workflows.

Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for the Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Thought leaders and experts on intranets lead interactive Pre-Conference Workshops. Each small group session will prepare you for the conference the following day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to tackle your most pressing intranet challenges creatively.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference



Access to intranet practitioners from leading organizations with real examples and proven strategies through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference

Interactive sessions allowing you to work with your strategic internal communications peers

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Opportunity to meet with peers

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction about elevating modern intranet communications that you can use immediately Opportunity to have your most pressing questions answered in real-time

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:



Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications Platforms

Digital Communications

Digital Platforms Creative

Digital Projects, Corporate Communications

Digital Workplace

Digital Workplace/Corporate Communications

Employee Engagement

Employee Experience & Operations

Internal Communications

Internal Enterprise Communications

Intranets

Knowledge Management

Marketing Communications Platforms and Content, Corporate Communications

Key Topics Covered:

Pre-Conference Workshops: Find Out Why Workshops Are Consistently Rated As Valuable Time Spent! - 11/18/2025



8:45 am - 9:15 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:15 am - 9:30 am - Welcome & Speed Networking

9:30 am - 10:45 am - Workshop: How To Redefine Your Intranet Governance Model

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

10:45 am - 10:55 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

10:55 am - 12:10 pm - Workshop: Amplifying Stories With AI Tools

Kanwal Khipple, Chief Executive Officer - 2toLead

12:10 pm - 2:10 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

2:10 pm - 3:25 pm - Workshop: Crafting Intranet Journeys That Engage

Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz

3:25 pm - 3:35 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:35 pm - 4:50 pm - Workshop: Building Smart Workflows Without Code

4:50 pm - 5:00 pm - Close Of Workshops

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Complimentary Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Of Miami!

Day 1 - 11/19/2025



8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Creating Access For Every Employee

Allyse Denmark, Vice President of Internal Communications - OneDigital

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Boosting Engagement Through Personalization

Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Case Study: More Than a Bulletin Board: Designing Intranets That Actually Work for Neurodiverse and Distributed Teams

Leslie Tolliver, HR Manager - City of Clayton

11:45 am - 12:20 pm - Case Study: Fast. Fierce. Useful. How Brown & Brown Rewired Their Digital Workplace.



Casey Cotton, Director of Digital Marketing - Brown & Brown Insurance

David Bowman, Product Director - Fresh Intranet

12:20 pm - 2:20 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

2:20 pm - 2:55 pm - Interactive Session: Bring A Challenge, Leave With Solutions

Kristy Lapidus, Senior Director, AI & Digital Transformation - Gagen MacDonald, an APCO Company

2:55 pm - 3:30 pm - Case Study: Turning Employees Into Content Contributors



Morgan Miller, Senior Communications Coordinator - H&H

Angela Perry, APR, Senior Associate Director of Communications| H&H

3:30 pm - 4:05 pm - Sponsor Showcases: Tools You'll Want in Your Toolkit

4:05 pm - 4:50 pm - Panel: AI and Authenticity - Can They Coexist?



Leslie Allen, Section Manager, Web Content & Design - WSSC Water

Moderator: Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting

4:50 pm - 5:00 pm - Chairperson's Wrap Up & Key Takeaways

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1 - Join Us for a Complimentary Networking Reception @ Venue Bar 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With a Group - Reservations Have Been Made

Day 2 - 11/20/2025



8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Interactive Address

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Case Study: Elevating the Intranet Through Employee Feedback

Robin McCasland, SCMP, IABC Fellow, Senior Director, HCSC Communications - Health Care Service Corporation

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Case Study: Launching a New Intranet With a Cross-Functional Team

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Interactive Session: Multi-Channel Content Mapping Sprint

11:45 am - 12:30 pm - Panel: Modern Governance Models For Evolving Intranets

Moderator: Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting 12:30 pm - 12:40 pm - Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

Speakers

Kanwal Khipple

Chief Executive Officer - 2toLead

Kristy Lapidus

Senior Director, AI & Digital Transformation - Gagen MacDonald, an APCO Company

Leslie Allen

Section Manager, Web Content & Design - WSSC Water

Leslie Tolliver

HR Manager - City of Clayton

Allyse Denmark

Vice President of Internal Communications - OneDigital

David Bowman

Product Director - Fresh Intranet

EJ Sepp

Intranet Senior Manager - Knowledge & Innovation, Holland & Knight LLP

Ben Skelton

Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

Stacie Barrett

Former Director, Internal Communication - Domino's

Preston Lewis

Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz



