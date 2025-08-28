Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Salman Khan Performs Ganesh Aarti With Family At Arpita's Home


2025-08-28 05:01:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Joined by father Salim Khan, mother Salma, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and the entire family, Salman performed Ganesh aarti. Videos of the Khan family's devotional celebration quickly went viral on social media.

MENAFN28082025007385015968ID1109987348

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search