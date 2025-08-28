Salman Khan Performs Ganesh Aarti With Family At Arpita's Home

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Joined by father Salim Khan, mother Salma, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and the entire family, Salman performed Ganesh aarti. Videos of the Khan family's devotional celebration quickly went viral on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.