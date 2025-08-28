Salman Khan Performs Ganesh Aarti With Family At Arpita's Home
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Joined by father Salim Khan, mother Salma, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and the entire family, Salman performed Ganesh aarti. Videos of the Khan family's devotional celebration quickly went viral on social media.
