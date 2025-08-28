Eseye Solidifies Global Iot Leadership With Leading Position In Brazil's High-Growth Cellular Connectivity Market

Brazil

GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eseye , a global pioneer in IoT connectivity, has strengthened its position as a leading provider of IoT solutions worldwide, achieving the top spot among IoT-focused accredited Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) in Brazil.According to data from the Brazilian telecommunications regulatory agency, Anatel, Eseye holds the largest number of IoT connections in the country. This significant milestone demonstrates Eseye's global momentum and highlights the company's ability to thrive in a market known for its geographic coverage, regulatory complexity, and permanent roaming challenges.By leveraging its unique device-centric architecture, advanced connectivity technology and local expertise, Eseye has effectively navigated Brazil's vast and challenging landscape, a success story that mirrors the company's strong performance across the UK and Europe."Brazil is a strategically vital market for Eseye, and this achievement validates our deep understanding of the local landscape and our ability to deliver resilient, high-performing, compliant IoT connectivity," comments Tony Byrne, CEO of Eseye. "This achievement is a testament to our global strategy of empowering enterprises with a seamless, scalable, and intelligent connectivity solution, regardless of geographical and local challenges."A blueprint for global successEseye's success in Brazil is built on a foundation of strategic partnerships and advanced technology. The company has expanded its footprint through multiple accredited MVNEs, providing its customers with access to all major networks across Brazil and the wider Latin America region.Eseye Brazil is also the only provider offering a true multi-IMSI solution across the region. In 2024, it partnered with NLT Telecom, expanding its coverage to include the NLT/Vivo network. It also maintains strong relationships with Surf, VFNL, Manx and many other MVNOs and MNOs, delivering broad, reliable connectivity across Brazil. This multi-network capability, combined with Eseye's patented AnyNet+ eUICC SIM technology, ensures devices remain connected and data is processed efficiently and locally.This approach is highly relevant for Eseye's enterprise and operator customers, many of whom are looking to deploy IoT solutions on a global scale either directly or for their customers. Eseye's ability to deliver consistent, high-uptime connectivity in a challenging environment like Brazil proves the resilience and scalability of its technology, giving European businesses a trusted partner for their international expansion.Key highlights from the Anatel report include:-Eseye is the leading IoT-specialised MVNO in Brazil-The company holds a 14.13% market share among accredited MVNOs-Eseye ranks second overall, trailing only Correios Celular, which serves the consumer personal SIM card marketAna Carolina Bussab, Managing Director of Eseye Brazil, comments,“Eseye's continued growth is a reflection of strong inbound demand, a growing sales pipeline, and a relentless focus on customer success. The company's long-standing presence in Brazil since 2016, along with its extensive global network spanning over 800 networks in 190 countries, underscores its commitment to delivering future-proof IoT solutions that enable lasting project success for enterprises worldwide.”About EseyeAs a global leader in IoT Connectivity and eSIM Orchestration, Eseye empowers Enterprises and MNOs to deliver high-performing global IoT. We provide the expertise to integrate, manage, and orchestrate IoT connectivity for any scale or complexity, intelligently optimizing connections to millions of devices across 190 countries, leveraging over 800 networks all with near-100% uptime.Our innovative eSIM Orchestration technology offers advanced federated localization, enabling MNOs and Enterprises to seamlessly manage eSIM profiles across regions and platforms, ensuring global scalability with localized precision.With decades of delivery for companies like TELUS, AT&T, MTN, Amazon, and Shell, we provide resilient, fully managed, and future-proofed IoT connectivity for lasting success.Nobody does IoT connectivity better.Learn more:

