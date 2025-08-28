403
Colombia's Peso And Stocks Stand Steady As Global Markets Wobble
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data shows that Colombia's peso held nearly unchanged at 4,030.5 per US dollar by Thursday morning, according to ICE and official market charts.
Over the last day, the peso kept its ground even as other Latin American currencies like the Brazilian real and Chilean peso slipped against the dollar.
Market participants stayed cautious, with minimal reaction to global pressure from shifting interest rates and investor nerves. In the Colombian stock market, the MSCI COLCAP index edged down 0.62% to close near 1,843.98.
That mild drop outperformed Mexico's and Chile's stock indexes, both of which fell more sharply in the same period. The strongest stocks included Promigas and Grupo Argos, showing demand for energy and infrastructure.
Telecom operator ETB and energy company Grupo Energia Bogotá lost the most, reflecting mixed sector sentiment. Charts reveal why markets acted this way.
On the technical side, the USD/COP exchange rate traded in a narrow band, unable to break above key resistance at 4,032 and well underneath long-term trends.
The MACD, a momentum signal popular with traders, remains negative, showing the lack of bullish conviction. The RSI, which tracks whether a market is overbought or oversold, sits close to 46-well within neutral territory.
Bollinger Bands, a volatility measure, have narrowed, suggesting the market expects calm rather than chaos. Official liquidity metrics, visible as a flat yellow line on the chart, confirm there was no wave of outside cash pushing prices up or down.
Colombian stocks show a similar pattern. The COLCAP held just above its major support, though momentum has clearly cooled with both RSI and MACD now pointing sideways.
Volume failed to confirm any strong move. Compared to the region, Colombia 's markets looked like a safe, if uneventful, haven. Behind these numbers, the real story is restrained optimism.
Investors are neither rushing for the exit nor piling in. No major news jolted the markets in the last day. Charts and numbers confirm a waiting game: traders prefer to sit tight, hoping for a clearer signal from economic data or global events.
Right now, Colombia's currency and stock market are doing something rare- they are avoiding the drama seen elsewhere in Latin America.
For businesses and outside investors, that sense of calm is valuable, even if it is temporary. The data shows a market in no hurry, content to let others make the next move.
