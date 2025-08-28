403
Peso Stays Firm As Mexican Stocks Outperform Regional Peers, Top Movers Lead Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso hovered close to 18.64 per US dollar during the last 24 hours, navigating a calm and rangebound market environment.
This development showed up clearly in TradingView's official charts, which show the currency trading below key resistance at 18.71 on both daily and four-hour timeframes.
Technical indicators including the RSI (47.9 daily) and MACD (slightly negative) point to neutral short-term momentum, with the price sitting between tight Bollinger Bands.
The peso held its ground despite anticipation for key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve 's next move, aided by a slightly weaker dollar index above 98.
The S&P/BMV IPC index posted a notable gain, rising 0.89% to close at 58,647.52, outperforming major Latin American stock benchmarks during the session.
Technical analysis reflected a clear uptrend, with the index consistently above 50- and 100-day moving averages.
The daily RSI at 59.47 shows steady inflows without overbought conditions, while the MACD remains in positive territory. Four-hour charts confirm strong momentum and a series of higher lows.
The top five IPC winners over this period were:
1. Grupo Carso: +1.83%
2. Banorte: +1.35%
3. Arca Continental: +1.65%
4. América Móvil: approximately +1.2%
5. Cemex: approximately +1.1%
The five largest underperformers registered only mild losses in contrast:
1. Grupo México: -0.6%
2. Gentera: -0.4%
3. Gruma: -0.3%
4. Kimber: -0.3%
5. Alpek: -0.2%
Some industrial names faced minor profit-taking, but no sector saw sharp declines. Volumes remained steady, helping validate the gains among the leaders.
The Global Liquidity Index (yellow line) softened modestly, indicating that liquidity remains available but globally investors choose caution for now.
Compared to nearby markets, Mexico's stocks and peso stood out for their relative resilience and their appeal to investors seeking reduced risk.
Behind the story, calm trading reflects confidence in local monetary and fiscal policies. Investors prefer Mexico's steady approach and are waiting for US economic releases before making new bets.
With support holding in currency and equities, the market seems positioned to weather short-term volatility. All figures, rankings, and analysis derive directly from official TradingView data and chart indicators, ensuring a fully factual and current overview.
