Chilean Stocks Surge While Peso Wobbles As Local Investors Fuel Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chilean financial markets delivered a contrasting picture in the past day. The S&P IPSA stock index climbed to 8,884.47, up 0.65%, marking another day of steady advances.
In sharp contrast, the Chilean peso traded near 968.5 to the US dollar, signaling a lack of foreign demand for the currency even as domestic flows supported stocks.
Charts confirm the stock trend. The daily IPSA chart shows prices not only above all key moving averages but also touching the top of the volatility bands. The RSI hit 72, a sign of strong buying but also of a potentially overheated market.
The MACD indicator's strong positive reading shows that upward momentum is intact. In the last 24 hours, trading volume stayed robust, confirming broad participation.
Chile's top stock winners in this window included LATAM Airlines , up 7.3% this past week, and Falabella, up 4.3%. Enel Chile advanced 3.4%. Real estate and consumer staples stocks lagged, pulling the sector averages down.
The IPSA 's climb stands out compared to neighboring indices in Brazil and Mexico, which showed little or no positive movement. In the currency market, the peso faced headwinds.
The USDCLP pair stayed locked between 965 and 971. The daily RSI held at 52.6 and the MACD showed little direction, indicating little conviction from traders. Moving averages clustered tightly, reinforcing a picture of indecision.
A look at the“Global Liquidity Index NDQ,” the yellow line on the chart, reveals a market still facing global volatility. Swings in this line point to an unsettled global money flow, which may help explain why outside investors have not returned to peso assets.
Behind the figures, the story is simple: Local funds, pensions, and ETF inflows continue to buy Chilean equities, pushing the stock market to new highs and beating regional peers over this period.
Yet on the FX side, the peso finds few buyers as global investors stay cautious-holding off while commodity prices move sideways and U.S. rate expectations remain in play.
Chile's market performance looks strong at first glance, but much of it is due to local confidence rather than global optimism. If overseas buyers remain wary, it could signal more volatility ahead for both stocks and the peso.
For now, domestic demand keeps Chile's market at the top of the Latin American scoreboard, though not without clear warning signs beneath the surface.
