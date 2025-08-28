403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Debt Nears $1.5 Trillion As Interest Costs Erode Fiscal Space
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's federal public debt climbed to R$7.94 trillion ($1.47 trillion) in July, up 0.71% from June, according to the National Treasury.
The increase of R$55.8 billion ($10.3 billion) came almost entirely from interest charges, which added R$89.6 billion ($16.6 billion), while net new borrowing was modest at R$33.8 billion ($6.3 billion).
The debt is overwhelmingly domestic, at R$7.63 trillion ($1.41 trillion), with R$308 billion ($57 billion) issued abroad. Nearly half of all bonds, 49.25%, are tied to floating interest rates, leaving government costs heavily exposed to the country's high Selic rate.
Inflation-linked securities make up 26.72%, fixed-rate bonds 20.16%, and foreign-exchange linked bonds 3.87%. Brazil's gross public debt, which includes state and municipal governments as well as central bank liabilities, stood at 76.6% of GDP in June.
The ratio has held steady, but the debt's cost continues to rise. Over the past year, the average interest rate on federal bonds reached 11.63%, while newly issued debt carried 13.68%.
The structure of investors shows who ultimately finances Brazil's government. Banks hold the largest share at 31.3%, followed by pension funds with 23.5%, investment funds with 21.7%, and foreign investors with 9.9%.
This mix provides stability but also means that nearly every segment of Brazil's financial system relies on government bonds. Short-term refinancing risks remain manageable, with 16.72% of debt maturing within a year.
The Treasury holds a liquidity reserve of R$988.35 billion ($183 billion), enough to cover almost eight months of maturities. Still, this buffer has shrunk by 11% over the past year, highlighting the pressure of sustaining such reserves in a high-rate environment.
The story behind these figures is simple: Brazil's debt is not exploding because of runaway borrowing, but because of the price of money itself. With nearly half the debt tied to short-term interest rates, each central bank decision directly swells the government's bill.
Even careful debt management - lengthening maturities and maintaining large reserves - cannot offset the weight of double-digit interest costs. For outsiders, the key takeaway is that Brazil's fiscal challenge is less about finding lenders and more about paying them.
As long as domestic rates stay high, interest will remain the engine of debt growth, crowding out space for public investment and making fiscal improvement harder to achieve.
The increase of R$55.8 billion ($10.3 billion) came almost entirely from interest charges, which added R$89.6 billion ($16.6 billion), while net new borrowing was modest at R$33.8 billion ($6.3 billion).
The debt is overwhelmingly domestic, at R$7.63 trillion ($1.41 trillion), with R$308 billion ($57 billion) issued abroad. Nearly half of all bonds, 49.25%, are tied to floating interest rates, leaving government costs heavily exposed to the country's high Selic rate.
Inflation-linked securities make up 26.72%, fixed-rate bonds 20.16%, and foreign-exchange linked bonds 3.87%. Brazil's gross public debt, which includes state and municipal governments as well as central bank liabilities, stood at 76.6% of GDP in June.
The ratio has held steady, but the debt's cost continues to rise. Over the past year, the average interest rate on federal bonds reached 11.63%, while newly issued debt carried 13.68%.
The structure of investors shows who ultimately finances Brazil's government. Banks hold the largest share at 31.3%, followed by pension funds with 23.5%, investment funds with 21.7%, and foreign investors with 9.9%.
This mix provides stability but also means that nearly every segment of Brazil's financial system relies on government bonds. Short-term refinancing risks remain manageable, with 16.72% of debt maturing within a year.
The Treasury holds a liquidity reserve of R$988.35 billion ($183 billion), enough to cover almost eight months of maturities. Still, this buffer has shrunk by 11% over the past year, highlighting the pressure of sustaining such reserves in a high-rate environment.
The story behind these figures is simple: Brazil's debt is not exploding because of runaway borrowing, but because of the price of money itself. With nearly half the debt tied to short-term interest rates, each central bank decision directly swells the government's bill.
Even careful debt management - lengthening maturities and maintaining large reserves - cannot offset the weight of double-digit interest costs. For outsiders, the key takeaway is that Brazil's fiscal challenge is less about finding lenders and more about paying them.
As long as domestic rates stay high, interest will remain the engine of debt growth, crowding out space for public investment and making fiscal improvement harder to achieve.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment