DNA Forensics Market Analysis Report 2025 Market Revenue Data From 2022 To 2024, Estimates For 2025, And Projected Cagrs Through 2030

The global market for DNA forensics is projected to grow from an estimated $3.3 billion in 2025 to $4.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030.

This report analyzes trends in the global DNA forensics market. The market is segmented based on product types, sources, techniques, applications, end users and regions. The product type segment comprises kits and consumables, equipment, and software. The source segment includes blood, bones, hair and others. The technique segment comprises polymerase chain reaction (PCR), amplification, short tandem repeat (STR), capillary electrophoresis (CE), next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. In terms of application, the market has been categorized into criminal testing, paternity and familial testing, and others. End users include forensic laboratories, research institutes and others.



DNA forensics can be applied to criminal justice, civil proceedings, and humanitarian intervention. It is the scientific method of analyzing and comparing an individual's DNA to establish the identity of biological relationships in a legal context. It also aids in identifying suspects and linking them to crime scenes through biological means in criminal investigations. It is crucial in absolving the innocent and resolving cold cases. DNA forensics is also utilized in civil matters for paternity and family relationship testing. Additionally, it plays a vital role in identifying victims of war or accidents. It also assists in the search for missing persons and in establishing identity in immigration proceedings. Its accuracy and reliability render it one of the pillars of contemporary forensic science.

The rising prevalence of criminal offenses worldwide has elevated the demand for reliable forensic equipment, with DNA profiling becoming a necessary tool in solving crimes and identifying suspects. Government programs and legislative requirements to collect and store DNA profiles have also increased forensic databases, cross-border collaborations and information sharing among law enforcement agencies. These are the factors responsible for market growth.

The report focuses on the significant trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes patents and emerging technologies related to the market. The report also examines the competitive landscape and industry structure and concludes with profiles of the leading companies.

The report includes:



88 data tables and 41 additional tables

An overview of the global market for DNA forensics

An analysis of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the current and future market potential, and quantification of the market by product type, DNA source, technique/technology type, application, end user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analysis

Impact of U.S. tariff laws on the DNA forensics market

Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Promega Corp., Illumina Inc., and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Company Profiles



Key Attributes:


