DNA Forensics Market Analysis Report 2025 Market Revenue Data From 2022 To 2024, Estimates For 2025, And Projected Cagrs Through 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|136
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview Future Outlook Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Impact of U.S. Tariff Laws on the DNA Forensics Market Government Spending Porter's Five Forces Analysis Potential for New Entrants Threat of Substitutes Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Degree of Competition
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Market Drivers Rising Crime Rates Government Funding for Forensic Science Technological Developments in Paternity and Familial Testing Market Restraints High Costs of Advanced Technologies Ethical Concerns Lack of Standardization Protocols Market Opportunities Database Development and Utilization Expansion in Emerging Countries
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Overview The U.S. Europe China Japan India
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Key Takeaways Overview Newest Technologies/Trends Ngs Ngi System Automated Firearm Identification Artificial Intelligence Nanomaterials Nanopore DNA Sequencing Patent Analysis Key Takeaways Patents, by Year Patents, by Leading Jurisdiction Patents, by Leading Inventor
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Key Market Trends Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Product Type Key Takeaways Kits and Consumables Equipment Software Market Analysis by Source Key Takeaways Blood Bones Hair Others Market Analysis by Technique Key Takeaways Pcr Amplification Short Tandem Repeat Capillary Electrophoresis Ngs Others Market Analysis by Application Key Takeaways Criminal Testing Paternity and Familial Testing Others Market Analysis by End-user Key Takeaways Forensic Laboratories Research Institutes Others Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways Overview Ranking of Companies in the Industry Methodology for Ranking
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the DNA Forensics Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Sustainability in the Global DNA Forensics Industry ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data Concluding Remarks on ESG
Chapter 9 Appendix
Attachment
-
DNA Forensics Market
