Germany Kicks Off Business Season In Doha

Doha, Qatar: A high-ranking business delegation from the German Near and Middle East Association (NUMOV e.V.) will travel to Qatar in the coming days for a multi-day visit. The highly connected and influential delegation aims to further strengthen economic relations between Germany and Qatar and to explore new opportunities for cooperation in forward-looking sectors.

The delegation will be led by COO Energy & Resources TÜV NORD GROUP, Silvio Konrad, and will include high-ranking business representatives of leading German companies and company representations in the fields of energy, engineering, industry, digitalization, technology, circular economy, culture and healthcare, such as TÜV Nord, SAP, Linde and Steinway & Sons. Owners of SMEs, who are also active as private investors, are part of the delegation as well.

During the visit, the delegation will hold talks with Qatari government officials, business associations, and private sector representatives. Particular focus will be placed on engaging with Qatari key players from all sectors and stakeholders about further enhancing our ties, exploring new opportunities for business collaboration and looking for joint projects in different areas.

“Germany and Qatar have enjoyed a close and trusting partnership for many years. With this delegation visit, we aim to set new impulses for joint projects and unlock the great potential of our economic cooperation,” said delegation lead Silvio Konrad in Berlin.

Founded in 1934, NUMOV e.V. is Germany's oldest organization dedicated to promoting business relations with the Near and Middle East. The association supports German companies in entering regional markets and fosters direct dialogue between business and politics.

German Ambassador to Qatar Hans-Udo Muzel, said:“Germany and Qatar already have excellent ties. NUMOV's visit to Doha underlines even more the shared interest in further expanding economic cooperation – particularly in light of global challenges such as energy security and transition, diversification, and sustainable development.”