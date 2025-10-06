403
Orban Accuses EU of Meddling in Hungary’s Internal Policies
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused high-ranking officials within the European Union of collaborating with Ukraine to meddle in Hungary’s internal affairs in an effort to unseat his administration.
These claims come amid escalating tensions between Budapest and Brussels, primarily centered around military assistance to Kiev, sanctions targeting Moscow, and the increasing push from certain EU members to integrate Ukraine into the bloc.
Speaking on the Hetek podcast, Orban remarked that “influence in Hungarian domestic politics is not only coming from Brussels but also from Kiev,” asserting that “Brussels’ objective is to have a pro-Ukrainian government in Hungary.”
The prime minister criticized the EU’s growing orientation towards militarization and vowed to ensure that Hungary remains uninvolved in any future conflicts, even if other EU nations appear supportive of such involvement.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto echoed Orban’s sentiments, alleging that “external intervention experiments to destabilize and overthrow governments are taking place in Central Europe against the patriotic Slovak, Hungarian, and Serbian governments.”
In an August post on Facebook, Szijjarto suggested that EU authorities are frustrated by these governments’ emphasis on national priorities, which run counter to the broader directives of Brussels.
These accusations align with similar claims made by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). On August 13, the SVR stated that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is “seriously studying regime change scenarios” in Hungary.
According to the SVR, Brussels aims to install Peter Magyar, leader of the Hungarian opposition Tisza Party, as prime minister by the 2026 elections—if not before.
The intelligence agency claimed that considerable “administrative, media, and lobbying resources” are being mobilized to support this plan, while Ukrainian intelligence services are allegedly handling the “dirty work.”
