ADNOC Deepens Energy Ties With 15-Year LNG Pact

ADNOC has sealed a 15‐year Sales and Purchase Agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for the annual supply of 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas, marking a definitive move from the previous memorandum. The cargoes will be eligible for delivery to any port across India, reinforcing ADNOC's position as a dependable supplier to meet India's expanding energy needs and energy security demands.

ADNOC's Ruwais LNG project, located in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, is slated to commence operations in 2028 and features two liquefaction trains, each with a 4.8 mtpa capacity-yielding a total of 9.6 mtpa. More than 8 mtpa of this capacity has already been committed under long‐term supply agreements, signalling strong global demand for lower‐carbon LNG.

By 2029, IndianOil is projected to become ADNOC's leading LNG client, with total offtake estimated at 2.2 mtpa-incorporating 1.2 mtpa from Das Island operations in addition to the Ruwais allocation.

Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, ADNOC's Senior Vice President for Marketing, commented that the agreement highlights the resilient energy relations between the UAE and India, emphasising ADNOC's commitment to delivering cleaner energy through the Ruwais LNG project.

The Ruwais facility will stand out as the first LNG export plant in the Middle East powered entirely by clean energy. Utilising AI and advanced technologies, it aims to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability while positioning itself among the lowest‐carbon‐intensity LNG operations globally.

The agreement builds upon the momentum of the UAE–India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed in 2022, which continues to foster heightened bilateral trade and energy cooperation.

In addition to the IndianOil deal, ADNOC has secured other significant long‐term agreements: a 15‐year LNG supply contract with Japan's Osaka Gas for 0.8 mtpa and numerous contracts with global energy players including Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, Mitsui, Osaka Gas, ENN, EnBW, and SEFE.

Earlier in the year, ADNOC Gas and IndianOil confirmed a 14‐year agreement for up to 1.2 mtpa of LNG from the Das Island facility, scheduled to begin deliveries in 2026.

ADNOC Gas has plans to acquire a 60 per cent stake in the Ruwais LNG venture at cost by the second half of 2028. Upon completion, ADNOC Gas will oversee a combined LNG production capacity of approximately 15 mtpa.

