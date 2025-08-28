Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application For Admission Announcement


2025-08-28 04:05:28
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement
28-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET

APPLICANT NAME:

B HODL PLC (“B HODL”)

APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER:

Registered Office: 19-21 Circular Road, Douglas, IM1 1AF Isle of Man

Principal Place of Business: 18c Carrs Lane, Tromode, IM4 4RG Isle of Man

Telephone: 01624 673508

DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE):

Frederick Edmund New - Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Lawrence Scott - Chief Bitcoin Officer

David Patrick Martin Boylan - Chief Finance Officer

Zakk Jon Lakin - Chief Technical Officer

David Jaques - Non-executive Chairman

Russell Allen Farrington - Non-executive Director

APPLICANT SECTOR:

Information technology

DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:

B HODL is a company led by an experienced British team and is dedicated to generating low-risk, sustainable revenue through operational activities focused on the acquisition, accumulation and management of Bitcoin. The company's initial business model centres around the operation of Lightning Network nodes, which generate revenue by charging fees for routing Bitcoin transactions. By leveraging the scalability and efficiency of the Lightning Network, B HODL aims to capitalise on transaction fee income and provide inbound liquidity to other Lightning node operators as its first lines of business.

The Lightning Network, on which B HODL's revenue-generating operations will be built, is a second-layer protocol for Bitcoin that enables faster and cheaper transactions by channelling payments through a network of interconnected nodes. Operator nodes, such as those managed and to be managed by B HODL, earn fees for forwarding transactions, creating a scalable and innovative revenue model.

B HODL is led by a team that shares a long-standing commitment to Bitcoin as a monetary asset and open protocol. Beyond commercial objectives, the Company is focused on supporting the development and resilience of the Bitcoin ecosystem, contributing to its infrastructure, and advancing its use as a global financial standard.

NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:

TBC ordinary shares of 1p each

SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):

TBC

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:

Holder

pre-Admission (%)

Post-Admission (%)

CoinCorner Ltd

65.90

TBC

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

On or around 8 September 2025

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

bhodl

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

12 August 2025


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

MENAFN28082025004691010666ID1109987085

