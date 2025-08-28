Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Media Release: Minimal Size. Maximize The Potential: Sensirion's Revolutionary Miniature CO2 Sensor Available Worldwide


2025-08-28 04:05:28
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release: Minimal size. Maximize the potential: Sensirion's revolutionary miniature CO2 sensor available worldwide
28.08.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST


Media Release
28.08.2025, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Minimal size. Maximize the potential: Sensirion's revolutionary miniature CO 2 sensor available worldwide

Sensirion is delighted to announce that the STCC4 is now available through their global network of trusted channel partners. The miniature sensor enables mass-market CO2 monitoring in a wide range of applications with unmatched form factor, cost-efficiency and low current consumption.

Stäfa, Switzerland – STCC4, one of the world's smallest sensors for direct CO2 measurement, is set to transform how society monitors indoor air quality. With an unprecedented form factor and power consumption, the sensor is a groundbreaking newcomer in the CO2 sensor market. Utilizing the latest technological advancements in thermal conductivity sensing, the STCC4 provides the accuracy needed for indoor air quality applications.

Both accurate signal compensation and monitoring of relevant indoor environmental parameters are achieved when STCC4 is combined with Sensirion's industry-leading temperature and humidity sensors. Engineered and manufactured in Switzerland, it has been optimized for easy integration into high volume applications through its SMD design and tape & reel packaging. The STCC4 is suitable for a wide range of applications, including indoor air quality monitors, smart thermostats, air conditioners and much more.

The SEK-STCC4 evaluation kit jumpstarts the sensor assessment process by offering users a straightforward testing approach. Sensirion enables simple sensor evaluation through provided hardware, software testing platform and driver support.

The STCC4 and SEK-STCC4 are now available worldwide through Sensirion's distribution network. For more information, please visit our website .


At a glance – STCC4 CO 2 sensor:

  • Small form factor: 4 x 3 x 1.2 mm3
  • Cost efficiency for high volume applications
  • Avg. current consumption possibility below 100 μA to enable low power applications
  • Accuracy: ±(100 ppm + 10%)
  • Available worldwide through Sensiron distribution network


About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1'200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at

Additional features:

File: STCC4 Evaluation Kit

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet:
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2188838

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN28082025004691010666ID1109987084

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search