SIBUR Produces Test Batch At First Hexene Facility In Russia And CIS

MENAFN - NewsVoir)SIBUR has produced the first test batch of hexene – a key component in the production of premium grades of polyethylene – at the first hexene facility in Russia and the CIS. The company plans to supply the product both to the domestic market and for export to the CIS and Asian countries, including China and India.

Total investment in the project amounted to RUB 28.5 billion. The plant's capacity exceeds 50 thousand tonnes per year, enabling annual production of more than 3 million tonnes of high-grade polyethylene.

Premium grades of polyethylene produced with hexene offer enhanced strength, optical properties and resistance to external factors. Products based on this component are used to manufacture high-strength items such as pipes with an extended service life; packaging, including caps and lids for beverages; containers for household chemicals, cosmetics and medications; high-strength films; and other products with elevated performance requirements, including films and packaging that require exceptional strength and reliability.



The plant, located in Nizhnekamsk, is currently at the start-up and commissioning stage, with a phased ramp-up to full design capacity planned during the third quarter of 2025. The new facility is based on proprietary technology developed by SIBUR's in-house scientists and designers.

Igor Klimov, a member of SIBUR's Management Board, said the following

“Completion of the hexene production facility is a landmark event for Russian and global petrochemicals and an important step towards technological sovereignty. This proprietary development will not only enable us to fully meet domestic demand for this critical product but will also expand our range of high-grade polymers considerably, strengthening the country's position in the global market. This project is a clear example of how innovation, strong localisation and environmental stewardship can create a foundation for the sustainable development of both the industry and Russia's regions.”