Hamad International Airport Issues Travel Tips For Smooth Arrival

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) has facilitated a smooth and efficient journey for returning travellers as the summer holiday season concludes and the new school year commences.

For picking up arriving passengers at the airport, it is advisable to use the parking facilities to ensure smooth traffic flow, enhance safety and convenience, and avoid penalties for parking at the curbside.

Upon entering the Arrivals Hall, several reliable transportation options are available to reach Doha including the 'Ride-Hailing Services' such as Uber and Badrgo at the designated pick-up zone in the parking facility opposite the Arrivals Hall. Travellers can also opt for Doha Metro, which is a short indoor walk leading directly to the Metro station, connecting travellers to key destinations across the city.



Meanwhile, authorised taxis and buses are available at the dedicated pavilions on each corner of the Arrivals Hall, ensuring service quality, safety, and reliable lost-and-found support. Other options like car rental, limousine, and valet services are available at both Departures and Arrivals.

Collecting bags at the airport has been designed to ensure a smooth and convenient experience. Oversized items such as strollers and wheelchairs are delivered on dedicated baggage belts A and B. It is recommended that fragile belongings be packed in hard-shell luggage to prevent damage. Passengers should verify their baggage tags before leaving the airport. For assistance, the Baggage Services Office is in the Arrivals Hall.

E-gates provide a convenient method for completing immigration procedures swiftly. Eligible travellers arriving in Doha, including families with children taller than 130cm, can utilise the service for a more efficient arrival experience. HIA is dedicated to ensuring that the final step of the journey for returning travellers to Doha is simple, safe, and stress-free.