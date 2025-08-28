Recent Deadly Accidents Public Demands, Emergency Moi Meeting

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Over the past eight days, three deadly traffic accidents on major highways have left 156 people dead or injured. Citizens are urging the government to take urgent steps to prevent further tragedies.

In response, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) convened an emergency meeting, where it was decided that, in coordination with the Deputy Minister for Security Affairs, passenger vehicles violating traffic laws will be stopped and Kabul police will take practical measures to arrest offenders.

The three deadly accidents:

Tuesday night (Aug 26): At least 25 people were killed and 27 others injured when a 580-type passenger bus overturned in the Arghandi area of Kabul's Paghman district.

August 19, Herat: A collision between a 580-type passenger bus and a Mazda vehicle left 79 people dead.

August 23, Baghlan: In Doshi district, a crash between a 580-type passenger bus and a cargo truck injured 24 people.

Public outrage on social media:

Saber Sahak:“The responsibility for these deaths rests with the government. The road is too narrow. We didn't lose this many lives in war, but this road is taking them. The road must be expanded.”

The Kabul–Kandahar highway has been reconstructed, and work is underway on a second Kabul–Ghazni road.

Sadiq Amin: Passenger transport companies should be suspended or forced to implement passenger insurance. He alleged that many bus drivers are“drug addicts” who speed up when asked to slow down.

Issa:“The government should fix travel times between provinces. If a bus covers the distance too quickly, it should be impounded and fined for three months.”

Hameeda Beheshti:“Until two-lane roads are built, these accidents will not decrease. Many truck and bus drivers are drug users driving under the influence.”

Mohammad Ghaznawi:“The Islamic Emirate must ban large buses until the second Kabul–Herat highway is completed. Passengers should use only minibuses or vans. The 580-bus drivers should be ashamed-they are destroying families' lives.”

Orangzaib Hamidi: Drivers should face strict medical and professional tests. Addicts must lose their licenses. Licensing should be more rigorous, road monitoring increased, and speed cameras installed. He added:“Why are Afghans so careless with their lives? If it's not war, it's road accidents killing us.”

Mudassir Yousafzai:“Without medical checks for drivers, nothing will improve. Most are drug addicts.”

Bari Noori:“These aren't real drivers. They ignore all rules, race recklessly, and lack patience. They don't realize they are responsible for passengers' lives.”

MoI's emergency meeting:

MoI spokesman Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani told Pajhwok Afghan News that Wednesday's emergency meeting focused on preventing traffic accidents.

He said participants offered recommendations to enhance road safety and public protection. The meeting stressed ongoing coordination between traffic police and public security forces.

It was resolved that, in coordination with the Deputy Minister for Security Affairs, passenger vehicles violating traffic laws will be stopped, and Kabul police will take firm action against violators.

