1St Phase Of Herat International Terminal 40% Complete: Officials

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): About 40 percent of the first phase of the Herat International Terminal construction project in western Herat has been completed, officials said on Thursday.

Eng. Reza Dildari, project manager, told reporters that the terminal is being built on 1,000 jeribs of land at a cost of $20.6 million. It is planned to be completed in three phases over three years before becoming operational.

Abdul Khaliq, another project engineer, said that about eight months have passed since the first phase began, during which nearly 200 people have been provided with employment opportunities.

Workers involved in the project expressed satisfaction over having jobs in the country and urged Afghan investors to support domestic projects to create more opportunities for young people, helping curb migration abroad.

According to project plans, the terminal will include passenger service offices, a mosque, restaurants, shops, a fuel station and other facilities expected in a standard international terminal.

