Cholera cases reaches over one thousand in Sudan
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that the country registered 1,210 additional cholera cases over the past week, resulting in 36 fatalities.
In an official statement, the ministry noted that "the new cases brought total number of cholera cases to 102,831, including 2,561 deaths since the outbreak in August 2024."
The ministry also mentioned that infections have declined in certain regions while rising in others, though it did not specify which areas were affected.
According to reports, as of August 6, the World Health Organization confirmed cholera cases across all 18 states of Sudan.
These public health challenges are unfolding against the backdrop of ongoing civil conflict between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces, which has been active since April 2023 and has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions.
