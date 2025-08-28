PM Modi, Finland President Discuss Peace In Ukraine, Boosting India-EU Cooperation

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Wednesday held talks focusing on the Ukraine conflict, strengthening India-EU ties, and expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, technology and sustainability. Both leaders highlighted the importance of a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine, with Stubb underscoring India's respected global role and PM Modi reaffirming Finland as a valued EU partner.

The Finnish President said he had a“good conversation” with PM Modi, focusing on the war in Ukraine and India-EU relations.“We discussed the need for a just and lasting solution to Russia's war in Ukraine. Ending the war is in all our interests, it's a shared goal,” Stubb wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

India's global role highlighted

The Finnish leader underscored India's rising influence in global diplomacy.“India plays an important role. It is heard and respected in the South, West and East,” Stubb said, stressing the significance of New Delhi's engagement in conflict resolution.

Deeper India-EU cooperation

On strengthening bilateral and regional partnerships, Stubb said:“We also agreed on the need to further deepen the relations between India and the EU. Our cooperation grows and continues.”

PM Modi: Finland a 'valued partner'

Prime Minister Modi also shared details of the talks, calling Finland a trusted partner in Europe.

“Had a good conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is a valued partner in the EU. Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as trade, technology and sustainability,” he posted on X.

Shared vision for peace

PM Modi confirmed that discussions also touched upon the conflict in Ukraine.“Exchanged perspectives on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine,” the Prime Minister added.

India, Finland to boost ties in quantum tech, 6G, AI: PMO

PM Modi and Finnish President reviewed the progress in the India-Finland bilateral partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in emerging fields such as quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and sustainability, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, as per PTI.

According to the PMO statement, Stubb also expressed support for the success of the AI Impact Summit, which India will host in 2026.

On the global front, the Finnish President briefed Pm Modi on his assessment of the recent meetings held in Washington between leaders of Europe, the United States and Ukraine on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.