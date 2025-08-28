Tiktok Influencer Natasha Allen, 28, Who Shared Her Stage 4 Cancer Journey, Dies

MENAFN - Live Mint) TikTok influencer Natasha Allen, who openly documented her fight with stage 4 synovial sarcoma, has died at the age of 28.

The news was confirmed through a post shared on her TikTok and Instagram accounts on August 22, alongside a smiling photo of the creator.

“Natasha was a beautiful soul full of love, kindness, and joy. She touched countless hearts and was a strong advocate for synovial sarcoma awareness,” the statement read.“Her spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Allen had built a community of more than 190,000 followers on TikTok and over 36,000 on Instagram, where she chronicled her journey with rare cancer, the People reported.

Her family also directed followers to her GoFundMe page, initially created to support her treatment, and now updated to“In Memory of Natasha.” According to the note, future donations will go towards her funeral services, while earlier contributions will help fund research on synovial sarcoma.

A quote attributed to Allen was included in the announcement:“Find meaning in your own life, find what makes you happy, find how you can make the world around you better.”

Allen was first diagnosed in 2020 after doctors discovered a malignant tumour in her knee, which was initially considered stage 3. She underwent chemotherapy, radiation, and surgeries, and briefly went into remission. But by late 2021, scans revealed the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs, advancing to stage 4.

In a TikTok video posted in April this year, which has been viewed more than 2.7 million times, Allen spoke candidly about her prognosis.“Officially, I have a 15 per cent chance of being alive for five years after being diagnosed with stage 4. Me, however, I'm gonna be different. I'm putting that out in the universe,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Allen often shared messages of resilience and gratitude.“A lot of people ask me how I stay so positive, how I don't give up... it's hard a lot of the days,” she admitted in the same video.“But being with family, being with friends, focusing on what matters - that really grounds you. Even though I have this rare cancer, I still want to live my life.”

Her openness and positivity earned her a devoted online following, with many fans remembering her not just as a creator but as a source of strength and hope.