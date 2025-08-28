Govt To Urge Eateries To Display Sugar, Oil Content In Dishes Amid Obesity Surge

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: India's top food regulator is likely to advise restaurants and hotels to voluntarily display information regarding sugar and oil content in their dishes, officials aware of the matter said, as the world's most populous nation battles a worsening obesity crisis.

The initiative, aimed at empowering diners to make healthier and more informed food choices, comes as India grapples with an alarming projection: by 2035, the country could be home to 449 million overweight and obese individuals, making it the second-highest globally in terms of obesity burden, according to a recent Lancet study.

India is seeing a sharp rise in obesity among both adults and children. Obesity significantly raises the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and certain cancers.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's plan builds on existing initiatives that have seen sugar and oil boards displayed in schools, offices, medical colleges, and health centres. Boards displaying oil and sugar content seek to promote healthier food habits and share key information about hidden fats and sugar in everyday foods.

“FSSAI is likely to put an advisory for hotels and restaurants to display sugar and oil boards at their respective outlets. The whole idea is to sensitize consumers about what they are consuming, how many calories they're taking. These efforts are being made to combat the growing concerns of obesity,” a government official said on the condition of anonymity.

This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Independence Day speech, where he highlighted obesity as a serious health challenge across the nation.

While the implementation will be voluntary, it is expected to gauge the proactive involvement of food businesses in supporting public health.

“We are conveying the message to some of the food businesses operational to implement the same. However, the initiatives of displaying sugar and oil boards at restaurants and hotels will be a voluntary step. This will also show how proactive these food businesses operate in supporting the government in the fight against obesity, which is ultimately the root cause of non-communicable diseases," a second government official said.

Queries sent to the Union health ministry, the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), and the FSSAI on Monday remained unanswered till press time.

However, the proposal has found support in the hospitality industry, with several prominent officials welcoming the move.

Pradeep Gupta, managing director of Savour Halt and owner of three outlets of The Barbeque Company in Delhi-NCR, said,“We welcome the government's proactive efforts through FSSAI and the health ministry to address lifestyle-related concerns such as obesity. Awareness is often the first step toward lasting behavioural change, and initiatives like sugar and oil boards in public institutions are a constructive way to educate people and encourage mindful eating," Gupta said.

Amit Raman, general manager of Radisson Blu Pune Hinjawadi, described the government's proposal as a“progressive step that fosters transparency and empowers guests to make informed dining choices.”

Raman said, "Through healthier alternatives, staff sensitization, and guest awareness, we aim to actively support the government's efforts in promoting wellness and reducing obesity," he added.

Sumit Jaswal, food & beverage manager at Hyatt Place Gurgaon, emphasized that well-being is central to their hospitality philosophy. "At Hyatt Place Gurgaon, well-being is at the core of our hospitality philosophy. We already partake in providing healthier options to our guests by placing a strong focus on balanced menus, lighter preparations, and alternatives that cater to today's evolving lifestyle needs," Jaswal said. "By aligning with the government's initiative, we are committed to offering guests clear, accessible information and curating menus that promote balance," he affirmed.

Tusheeta Khanna, founder of Encanto restaurant, said that the government's move to encourage restaurants and hotels to display sugar and oil boards is a progressive step towards building a more health-conscious dining culture.“Transparency in food preparation not only empowers guests to make informed choices but also builds trust between restaurants and consumers. With lifestyle-related diseases on the rise in India, initiatives like these could help shift mindsets and encourage healthier eating habits without compromising on taste or experience.”

From a medical perspective, the move is seen as critical for long-term public health. Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Cochin chapter, explained,“Many of the serious diseases we see as doctors have their roots in poor lifestyle choices that were casually made decades earlier, often when people were otherwise in good health. Unfortunately, awareness of healthy eating habits remains limited.”

Dr Jayadevan stressed that educating young people about the risks of excessive oil, salt, and sugar consumption could significantly reduce the burden of chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and stroke.

"Prevention is more effective-and far less expensive-than treatment. Sustained public awareness is essential for this, and this focused move by the government marks a significant milestone in that direction," he concluded.