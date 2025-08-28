After Stephen Colbert, Donald Trump Now Targets Seth Meyers, Host Of 'Late Night': 'Personality Of An Insecure Child'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Days after calling popular late-night host Stephen Colbert 'talentless,' US President Donald Trump found a new target – Seth Meyers, the host of“Late Night”.

In a rant post on Truth Social, Trump said Meyers has a“personality of an insecure child” while also calling him someone with“no talent or Intelligence”.

“There is a sick rumour going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented late-night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers. He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child,” he wrote.

He also slammed NBC for its decision to extend Meyers' contract, and said,“So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope's contract. I don't know, but I'll definitely be finding out!!!”

It is unclear if Donald Trump 's latest Truth Social post means that he intends to probe the contract extension or is purely for criticism.

'Seth has resonated with his audience...': NCB

In May this year, NBCUniversal announced an extension for Meyers as the host of the“Late Night” show through 2028.

The network's executive vice president of late-night programming, Katie Hockmeyer, said:“Over the last 10 years, Seth has resonated with his audience night after night with a sharp monologue and established segments...We're so happy to continue this legacy franchise with Seth at the helm.”

After CBS announced it would cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert following a 10-year run, Donald Trump called the host 'talentless'.

At a press conference in early August, Trump predicted that other late-night hosts such as Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel would also soon lose their shows.

“Colbert has no talent. I mean, I could take anybody here. I could go outside in the beautiful streets and pick a couple of people that do just as well or better. They get higher ratings than he did. He's got no talent,” Trump had said.

“Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They're next. They're going to be going. I hear they're going. Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon,” he added.

Trump had also expressed his happiness after the announcement of the cancellation of the show.

CBS, however, said the cancellation was not related to the show's performance and was purely a“financial decision.”