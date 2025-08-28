Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Justices Alok Aradhe And Vipul Manubhai Pancholi Elevated As Judges Of Supreme Court

Justices Alok Aradhe And Vipul Manubhai Pancholi Elevated As Judges Of Supreme Court


2025-08-28 03:32:50
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Central government, on Wednesday, gave a nod to the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Pancholi to the Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court, has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, but has been functioning with only 32 judges. Now, with Justice Alok Aradhe and Vipul Pancholi's elevation filling up the two vacancies, the apex court will once again function at full strength.

How were the judges elevated?

In a meeting held on August 25, the Collegium comprising of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and BV Nagarathna, had made the recommendation to elevate Justices Aradhe and Pancholi.

Also Read | Indian legal system badly in need of fixing, says CJI Gavai

Justice Nagarathna, however, had strongly dissented on the proposal to elevate Justice Pancholi to the Supreme Court, mentioned a report by Bar and Bench.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

MENAFN28082025007365015876ID1109986319

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search