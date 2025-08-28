Justices Alok Aradhe And Vipul Manubhai Pancholi Elevated As Judges Of Supreme Court
The Supreme Court, has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, but has been functioning with only 32 judges. Now, with Justice Alok Aradhe and Vipul Pancholi's elevation filling up the two vacancies, the apex court will once again function at full strength.How were the judges elevated?
In a meeting held on August 25, the Collegium comprising of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and BV Nagarathna, had made the recommendation to elevate Justices Aradhe and Pancholi.Also Read | Indian legal system badly in need of fixing, says CJI Gavai
Justice Nagarathna, however, had strongly dissented on the proposal to elevate Justice Pancholi to the Supreme Court, mentioned a report by Bar and Bench.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
