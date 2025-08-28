IT Employee Beaten Up, Abducted After Scuffle, Three Arrested Cops Say Actress Lakshmi Menon 'Involved'
As per reports, the incident followed after a scuffle at a local bar. Following which, the techie was assaulted, forced into a car and then abducted as an act of revenge. The incident happened on August 24 night.
Police sources said, as reported by local media, video footage show Menon and her group blocking the road and behaving aggressively.
People who have been arrested are - Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol. Meanwhile, Menon is currently hiding and police is looking for her. Cops say they are currently investigating what had actually happened and how Lakshmi Menon is involved in the case.
Additionally, based on a complaint filed by the arrested Sonamol, police have registered a case against one member of the opposing group.
The case receive major attention mainly because Menon's name is involved in it.Also Read | Loan borrower abducts child to repay the loan. 3 money lessons one can learn Who is Lakshmi Menon?
Lakshmi Menon is a famous South Indian actress and model. After a brief career as a model and featuring on several television advertisements, she switch to acting in movies. She got her first break with Malayalam film 'Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya' directed Vinayan. However, it failed in the box office.
Over the years, she appered in several Tamil and Malayalam films. Her notable performances include 'Kumki', 'Sundarapandian', 'Jigarthanda', and 'Vedalam'.Also Read | 23-year-old woman raped in a car, dumped on road in Lonavala
She was last seen in Shahi Kabir's directorial 'Ronth' alongside Arun Cherukavil, Kumaradas TN, Sudhi Koppa, Roshan Mathew and others. The film received a good response from the viewers.
She also won several awards, including a Filmfare Award South, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and two SIIMA Awards for her work.
