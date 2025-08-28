403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Names Olga Stefanishyna as New Ambassador to U.S.
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday officially appointed Olga Stefanishyna, previously Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, as Ukraine’s new ambassador to the United States. This significant diplomatic move was confirmed in a presidential decree signed by Zelensky.
In a statement shared on Telegram, Zelensky stressed the urgent need to reinvigorate the operations of the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, outlining key priorities for Stefanishyna’s new position. He identified the top goal as securing the full execution of all agreements made with U.S. President Donald Trump, especially those related to defense, underscoring a sustained commitment to strengthening Ukraine’s security partnership with the United States.
Stefanishyna succeeds Oksana Markarova, who had been Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington since February 2021. Markarova’s tenure saw ongoing diplomatic efforts amid heightened geopolitical tensions, and Stefanishyna’s appointment signals a renewed push to strengthen bilateral ties.
In a statement shared on Telegram, Zelensky stressed the urgent need to reinvigorate the operations of the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, outlining key priorities for Stefanishyna’s new position. He identified the top goal as securing the full execution of all agreements made with U.S. President Donald Trump, especially those related to defense, underscoring a sustained commitment to strengthening Ukraine’s security partnership with the United States.
Stefanishyna succeeds Oksana Markarova, who had been Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington since February 2021. Markarova’s tenure saw ongoing diplomatic efforts amid heightened geopolitical tensions, and Stefanishyna’s appointment signals a renewed push to strengthen bilateral ties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment