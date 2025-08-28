Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Names Olga Stefanishyna as New Ambassador to U.S.

2025-08-28 03:15:14
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday officially appointed Olga Stefanishyna, previously Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, as Ukraine’s new ambassador to the United States. This significant diplomatic move was confirmed in a presidential decree signed by Zelensky.

In a statement shared on Telegram, Zelensky stressed the urgent need to reinvigorate the operations of the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, outlining key priorities for Stefanishyna’s new position. He identified the top goal as securing the full execution of all agreements made with U.S. President Donald Trump, especially those related to defense, underscoring a sustained commitment to strengthening Ukraine’s security partnership with the United States.

Stefanishyna succeeds Oksana Markarova, who had been Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington since February 2021. Markarova’s tenure saw ongoing diplomatic efforts amid heightened geopolitical tensions, and Stefanishyna’s appointment signals a renewed push to strengthen bilateral ties.

