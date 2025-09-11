Fakhruddin Properties: 90:90 Waste Management Initiative Pilot Achieves Milestone Success

·UAE's first in-building, residential composting and sorting facilities divert 90% of waste from landfills, within 90 days

·Special event held to mark the occasion with Dubai Municipality, DECCA and leading sustainability experts

Dubai, 10th September 2025 - Fakhruddin Properties is pleased to announce the success of its breakthrough 90:90 Waste Management initiative, a pioneering model that can divert 90% of building waste from landfills within 90 days - a first in the UAE.

The 90:90 Waste Management initiative encourages residents to become grassroots sustainability advocates through access to their own dedicated in-building waste segregation system. The programme is fully aligned with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 agenda, Dubai Municipality's plan to close landfills by 2027, the Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and Federal Decree Law No. 11.

Earlier this year, a pilot programme was launched at Fakhruddin Properties' Trafalgar Central in Dubai International City - and it has now successfully achieved its waste reduction goals. As the UAE's first residential development to feature in-building composting and waste-sorting facilities, the initiative is a significant milestone in the nation's sustainability journey.

The occasion was marked with a special event hosted by Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO of Fakhruddin Properties, featuring a keynote address by Mohammed Alrayees, Head of Strategy - Waste Management at Dubai Municipality. The event also brought together a distinguished panel of regional sustainability thought leaders and innovators for a discussion on “Waste Management and its Impact on Reducing Climate Change,” moderated by the company's Chief Sustainability Officer, Dr. Samiullah Khan.

“Our 90:90 Waste Management initiative truly represents the power of collaboration between government, developer, community, residents, academia and industry. Its successful implementation in an existing residential development proves this model is scalable, offering a clear pathway to significantly reducing landfill waste across the UAE - and globally. Our immediate next step is to extend this innovative approach to include the recycling of black and grey water, further solidifying our commitment to a sustainable future,' said Yousuf Fakhruddin.

The 90:90 Waste Management initiative is one of many of Fakhruddin Properties' sustainability-led programmes and is set to be rolled out across its entire portfolio. Driven by an incentive system, and brought to life through active community engagement, behavioural change and sophisticated infrastructure, the initiative significantly reduces waste sent to landfills by segregation of wet, dry, e-waste, recyclables and more - at no additional costs to residents.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 262 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Thursday, September 11, 2025 8:39:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :