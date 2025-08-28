Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Devastating Floods Claim 14 Lives in Sudan

2025-08-28 03:13:51
(MENAFN) Heavy rains and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 14 people across northern and southeastern Sudan, local media reported Wednesday.

Media confirmed that six fatalities occurred in northern River Nile State after homes collapsed under intense rainfall, pushing the death toll in the region to 10.

In Sennar State, southern Sudan, a mother and her three children died when a room in their house gave way due to torrential rains.

Witnesses described widespread destruction in River Nile State, where flooding swept away multiple towns and villages, caused a power outage, and led to the collapse of dozens of buildings.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors reported that 154 homes were damaged in the region, resulting in the displacement of 1,078 residents. The committee urged local authorities and humanitarian organizations to promptly deliver essential aid to those affected.

Sudan typically faces heavy rainfall from June through October, resulting in annual flooding that exacerbates existing vulnerabilities.

These natural disasters come amid a devastating civil war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has raged since April 2023, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions.

