403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Devastating Floods Claim 14 Lives in Sudan
(MENAFN) Heavy rains and flooding have claimed the lives of at least 14 people across northern and southeastern Sudan, local media reported Wednesday.
Media confirmed that six fatalities occurred in northern River Nile State after homes collapsed under intense rainfall, pushing the death toll in the region to 10.
In Sennar State, southern Sudan, a mother and her three children died when a room in their house gave way due to torrential rains.
Witnesses described widespread destruction in River Nile State, where flooding swept away multiple towns and villages, caused a power outage, and led to the collapse of dozens of buildings.
The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors reported that 154 homes were damaged in the region, resulting in the displacement of 1,078 residents. The committee urged local authorities and humanitarian organizations to promptly deliver essential aid to those affected.
Sudan typically faces heavy rainfall from June through October, resulting in annual flooding that exacerbates existing vulnerabilities.
These natural disasters come amid a devastating civil war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has raged since April 2023, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions.
Media confirmed that six fatalities occurred in northern River Nile State after homes collapsed under intense rainfall, pushing the death toll in the region to 10.
In Sennar State, southern Sudan, a mother and her three children died when a room in their house gave way due to torrential rains.
Witnesses described widespread destruction in River Nile State, where flooding swept away multiple towns and villages, caused a power outage, and led to the collapse of dozens of buildings.
The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors reported that 154 homes were damaged in the region, resulting in the displacement of 1,078 residents. The committee urged local authorities and humanitarian organizations to promptly deliver essential aid to those affected.
Sudan typically faces heavy rainfall from June through October, resulting in annual flooding that exacerbates existing vulnerabilities.
These natural disasters come amid a devastating civil war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that has raged since April 2023, killing tens of thousands and displacing millions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment