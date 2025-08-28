Stock Market After Ganesh Chaturthi: Key Stocks To Watch Today

Major announcements during the holiday period are likely to impact trading.

Today, as the market reopens, Tata Steel is in focus after a Rs 3,100 crore investment in its Singapore subsidiary. This move to strengthen global operations could impact its stock, which closed at Rs 155.05 on Tuesday, down 2.87%.

SBI Card launched a co-branded credit card with Flipkart, offering up to 7.5% cashback on Myntra and 5% on Flipkart. This could boost the stock's activity post-holiday. It closed at Rs 815 on Tuesday.

TCS appointed Amit Kapoor as 'Chief AI & Service Transformation Officer' and launched a global AI division. This move might boost investor confidence amidst growing AI investments. The stock closed slightly higher at Rs 3,157 on Tuesday.

InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo's parent) is in the spotlight as co-founder Rakesh Gangwal plans to sell a 3.1% stake for Rs 7,000 crore, about a 4% discount. The stock closed at Rs 2,603 on Tuesday.

Oil India and BPCL announced a joint venture for a gas distribution network in Arunachal Pradesh, including CNG stations and PNG supply. This eco-friendly project could boost their stocks. Oil India closed at Rs 397.80 and BPCL at Rs 312.90 on Tuesday.