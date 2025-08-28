China Calls On Israel To Halt Military Operations In Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Aug 28 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Chinese envoy at the UN, yesterday, called on Israel to immediately halt its military operations in Gaza.

The Gaza conflict has dragged on for nearly 700 days, plunging Gaza into a living hell, with two million Gazans deeply trapped in a massive man-made catastrophe, and over one million people facing emergency food insecurity, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

“The international community needs to exhaust every effort possible, to prevent further deterioration,” he told the Security Council.

“Violence cannot bring security, nor can force win peace,” said Geng. Israel's continued, escalated military offensives have resulted in the loss of numerous innocent lives every day, he added.“We urge Israel to heed the strong calls from the international community, immediately cease its military operations in Gaza and immediately halt its dangerous moves that escalate tensions.”

Israel's strike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital on Monday killed over 20 civilians, including journalists and medical workers, creating a horrendous tragedy.“Israel is still moving forward with its military plan to take over Gaza. The plan, once implemented, will inevitably lead to more bloodshed and displacement, adding to the danger and insecurity both the Gazan people and the detained hostages are facing,” Geng said.

“China opposes and condemns all actions that harm civilians, damage civilian infrastructure, and violate international law,” he said. Violations of international humanitarian law are unacceptable; the weaponisation of humanitarian supplies is unacceptable; and militarised aid distribution mechanisms are unacceptable, Geng added.

The biggest challenge to scaling up humanitarian assistance in Gaza has not been the shortage of supplies or the incompetence of the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies, said Geng.“Rather, it has always been Israel's lack of political will and the deliberately created obstacles.”

China calls on Israel to fulfill its obligations as the occupying power under international humanitarian law by opening all border crossings, fully restoring humanitarian access and support the United Nations, in providing assistance, in line with humanitarian principles, he said.

Israel's recent approval of a settlement expansion plan in the E1 area of the West Bank, will severely undermine the contiguity of the Palestinian territory, to the detriment of the foundation of a Palestinian statehood, Geng said. The international community must reinvigorate the political prospect of the two-state solution, with the utmost urgency, firmly reject any forced displacement of the Palestinian people, and oppose any dangerous attempts to annex the West Bank and Gaza, he added.

At present, the situation in the Middle East remains complex and fragile, with multiple hot-spot issues intertwined. However, the Palestinian question remains central to the Middle East issue, he said.

China supports the Security Council in taking all necessary actions to achieve a ceasefire, end the fighting in Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian disaster. China calls on countries, particularly the country with significant influence over the parties concerned, to uphold a just and responsible position and play a constructive part, he said.

China will continue to work with the international community towards ending the conflict in Gaza, advancing the implementation of the two-state solution, and ultimately achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question, so that, both the Palestinians and Israelis can live in shared tranquility and happiness, he said.