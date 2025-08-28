Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Trade With OTS Countries Grows Steadily Despite Mixed Dynamics

Azerbaijan's Trade With OTS Countries Grows Steadily Despite Mixed Dynamics


2025-08-28 03:07:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

With trade volumes showing both consolidation and diversification, Azerbaijan's growing engagement with OTS partners highlights the bloc's increasing importance in regional economic integration and long-term strategic connectivity.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN28082025000195011045ID1109986197

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search