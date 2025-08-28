Power Outages Across Vinnytsia Region As Russians Target Energy Facilities
“This night, the enemy targeted critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region. As a result of strikes on energy facilities, 60,000 consumers across 29 settlements were left without power,” Zabolotna wrote.
According to her, all relevant emergency services are working at the sites, and repair crews are carrying out emergency restoration works.
No reports of casualties have been received as of now.Read also: Russians attack Intercity+ train depot: one train severely damaged
As reported earlier, overnight on August 28, the Russians attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and drones.
Photo: unsplash
