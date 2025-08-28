Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New 25-Truck Humanitarian Aid Convoy Crosses Into Gaza


2025-08-28 03:06:19
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) announced on Thursday the successful entry of a new humanitarian aid convoy into the Gaza Strip, consisting of 25 trucks loaded with essential food supplies.
With this latest shipment, the total number of aid trucks delivered to Gaza since the outbreak of the war has reached 8,480.

MENAFN28082025000117011021ID1109986173

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search