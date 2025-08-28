New 25-Truck Humanitarian Aid Convoy Crosses Into Gaza

Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) announced on Thursday the successful entry of a new humanitarian aid convoy into the Gaza Strip, consisting of 25 trucks loaded with essential food supplies.With this latest shipment, the total number of aid trucks delivered to Gaza since the outbreak of the war has reached 8,480.

