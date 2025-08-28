Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Muzaffar Ali Inaugurates Exclusive Exhibition Of Still And Movie Cameras At Marwah Studios

2025-08-28 03:05:35
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 2025: An exclusive Exhibition of Still and Movie Cameras was inaugurated by the legendary filmmaker, writer, lyricist, and painter Muzaffar Ali at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The exhibition showcased a remarkable collection of vintage and modern cinematic equipment, celebrating the evolution of film technology and the timeless art of storytelling.

While inaugurating the exhibition, Muzaffar Ali appreciated the initiative and remarked,“Cameras are not just tools of documentation-they are instruments of emotion, memory, and transformation. This exhibition is a tribute to the soul of cinema.”

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, expressed his enthusiasm, saying,“This exhibition is a walk through the history of visual storytelling. It aims to inspire young minds by connecting them with the roots of cinematic expression.”

Students from all disciplines of AAFT (Asian Academy of Film & Television) visited the exhibition and engaged with the rare and historic equipment, gaining a deeper understanding of filmcraft and photography. The exhibition proved to be both educational and inspirational, sparking immense interest and curiosity among budding filmmakers and media students.

Marwah Studios continues to lead in promoting media education, heritage, and innovation through such immersive experiences and creative initiatives.

