Indian Forces Gun Down Two Militants In Jammu And Kashmir
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The Indian Army said on Thursday that two militants were gunned down in an encounter in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.
The Press Trust of India said, citing the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of Indian Army, that the army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation in the Gurez Sector based on intelligence inputs regarding a likely infiltration attempt along the Line of Control.
The militants fired upon the search team that challenged the militants and in the ensuing exchange of fire, two militants were killed.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims which Islamabad denies. (end)
