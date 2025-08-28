403
GEMS Excellence Awards 2025 honour 36 outstanding students across four curricula
(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, –AE – 28 August 2025: GEMS Education has recognised 36 of its brightest students through the GEMS Excellence Awards 2025, showcasing their exceptional academic achievements and the remarkable pathways they have built to the’world’s most prestigious universities.
This recognition is aligned with the UAE Student Golden Visa–– a prestigious long-term residency permit awarded to exceptional students for outstanding academic achievement which further strengthens national efforts to celebrate and inspire excellence across the ’AE’s private education sector.
Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “Today, we acknowledge the brilliance, determination, and ambition of our students, qualities that reflect not only their personal journeys but also our unwavering commitment at GEMS to creating opportunities and opening pathways to t’e world’s leading universities.
“These 36 honourees represent the very best of our GEMS family, and I could not be prouder of their success. For those who meet the criteria, we are delighted to support their application’ for the UAE’s Golden Visa, subject to approval, as a recognition of their exceptional talent”and potential.”
Bui’ding on Mr Varkey’s remarks, Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Office of GEMS Education, highlighted how these achievements ref’ect the organisation’s broader purpose and vision.
He said: “The GEMS Excellence Awards embody everything we stand for ambition, opportunity, and achievement. These results reflect the power of nurturing talent, supporting dreams, and creating possibilities for every learner. We are deeply proud of these students and excited to see the incredible contributions they wil” make in the years ahead.”
In just the past four years, GEMS graduates have earned ove’ 3,500 offers from the world’s Top 100 universities including more than 2,200 at elite Russell Group institutions, nearly 2,000 at Top 50 global universities, and many coveted places at Ivy League schools.
