Military Medical City Hospital Obtains Gold Initiative Certificate In Patient Experience From AHF

Doha: The Military Medical City Hospital (MMCH) obtained the Gold Initiative Certificate for excellence in patient experience under the Safety and Quality of Care category by the Arab Hospitals Federation (AHF) in recognition of its commitment to providing patient-centred healthcare and a high-quality, humane experience.

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that this achievement comes within the framework of the ongoing efforts of the Qatar Armed Forces Medical Services to develop the healthcare system and raise its efficiency in accordance with the highest international standards, in implementation of the established strategy and objectives to provide the best healthcare services to members of the Armed Forces and their families.

The certification was based on the hospital's integrated healthcare experience, which prioritises patient safety, along with medical excellence, psychological comfort, effective human communication, and support services.

In collaboration with The Beryl Foundation, the judging panel praised the level of innovation, development, and positive impact of the hospital's initiatives on the patient experience.

MMCH was selected for this classification from among 267 healthcare institutions participating in the initiative, following its success in embodying patient experience standards on the ground.

In this context, Commander of the Medical Services of Qatar Armed Forces Brigadier-General (Eng/Air) Abdulrahman Ali Al Abdulmalik, said that the hospital's recognition from AHF reflects its pivotal role in Qatar's healthcare system, underscoring its commitment to improving the quality of care provided to members of the Armed Forces, their families, and the wider community.

He expressed his gratitude to all hospital staff for their dedicated efforts in developing and enhancing the patient experience, pointing out the continued support of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani, and the close observation of Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant-General (Pilot) H E Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, which contributed to enhancing the hospital's activities and achieving this milestone.

For his part, CEO of Military Medical City Hospital Dr. Ahmad Zaatari, said that obtaining this certificate reflects an institutional work culture that all employees experience daily, from reception to operation rooms, where each individual bears the responsibility of creating a healthcare experience in which patients feel reassured and cared for in an environment based on humanity and respect.

This achievement would not have been possible without the continued support of the country's wise leadership and partners, Dr. Zaatari said, adding that the hospital embodies an ambitious vision aimed at building an integrated healthcare system that combines treatment, education, research, and community health promotion, ensuring an improved patient experience and enhanced quality of care.

This achievement marks a new milestone in the hospital's journey towards consolidating its position as a leading destination for quality medical care in Qatar, by adopting the latest technologies and providing a healthcare experience tailored to the needs of the Armed Forces members and their families, in addition to serving vital civilian sectors.